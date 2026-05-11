As Milk Street turns 10, Chris Kimball talks food, tips and upcoming class

It’s been 10 years since America’s Test Kitchen founder Chris Kimball started what’s become a multi-media food empire: Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street.

The organization, featuring TV and radio shows, a magazine, cooking classes, an online blog, a store and more will release “The Milk Street Cookbook,” a 10th anniversary cookbook in November. Later this week, Kimball will host a free online cooking class.

He joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young to talk about Milk Street, cooking tips and his upcoming class.

To attend Kimball’s free cooking class on May 12, 6 – 7:15 p.m. EST, click here and use code PARSLEY or HERENOW.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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