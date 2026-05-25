Mitch Daniels returns to lead Purdue as interim president

Former Purdue President Mitch Daniels is named interim president of Purdue University, effective July 1. Daniels led the university for 10 years, and served two terms as Indiana governor.

The Purdue Board of Trustees approved the appointment Monday, May 25. The university's current president Mung Chiang announced earlier this month he will step down to take the helm of Northwestern University.

In a statement Daniels said Chiang led Purdue forward in many important ways.

“It’s essential that the momentum he has generated be maintained,” Daniels said. “If the board believes that recalling me to active duty temporarily can help in this respect, no one as devoted to this institution as I am could say anything but yes.”

Chiang led Purdue for just more than three years. Last fall, the Purdue board approved a contract extension for him through mid-2031.

Ben Thorp / WFYI Purdue President Mung Chiang answers questions ahead of a new academic year.

His departure comes as higher education faces political turmoil during President Donald Trump's second term. The Trump administration has targeted universities for admission policies, student protests and how federal funding is spent. It canceled a $34.9 million federal grant for Purdue to help more than 13,000 low-income Indiana students go to college as part of an effort to end diversity, equity and inclusion practices.

Though Daniels has largely stayed out of the political spotlight, he publicly criticized Trump’s push for congressional redistricting . He also criticized Trump’s call to punish those Republicans who defeated that redistricting move in Indiana last year.

Daniels is currently the university’s president emeritus and chair of the board of the Purdue Research Foundation. In a statement Purdue Board of Trustees Chair Gary Lehman said they are grateful Daniels accepted his “familiar role.”

“We look forward to working with Mitch and the executive team in leading Purdue to even greater heights as it continues to impact lives through its land-grant mission and the persistent pursuit of excellence in higher education,” Lehman said.

Lehman said Daniels agreed to serve as interim until the next president takes office, and the university will launch a national search this summer.

