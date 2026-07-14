New Indiana Commerce Secretary vows to grow jobs, wages and businesses

Indiana’s new Commerce Secretary, Chuck Goodrich, vows that his main motivation as the state’s chief workforce development position will be centered on growing worker and business opportunities in the state.

Goodrich is stepping into the role after former Secretary David Adams announced his departure in June . He now works as an advisor to Gov. Mike Braun on growing life science businesses in Indiana until the end of this year.

As part of the job, Goodrich will oversee agencies including the Indiana Economic Development Corp. (IEDC) and the Indiana Destination Development Corp.

Goodrich is currently the CEO of Gaylor Electric, and previously served as a state representative for House District 29, representing parts of Noblesville, from 2018 until 2024.

Braun said during a press conference on Tuesday that he chose Goodrich for the job because of his track record as a business leader.

“He will be one that's going to be able to do what I've been trying to do: grow jobs, raise wages, and gin up our own economic growth, so that we can do more as a state in places that we need to do better,” Braun said.

Braun pointed to Goodrich’s time leading Gaylor Electric , saying that since he took over in 2014, the company has created 4,000 jobs.

In 2024, the company received two incentives from the IEDC totaling over $1 million in tax credits.

Goodrich will remain the CEO of Gaylor while also serving as the Secretary of Commerce. He said he expects Gaylor to continue to seek tax credits from the state and will ensure the company goes through the necessary processes to ensure transparency.

“I assume that Gaylor is probably going to need another couple 1000 people over the next four or five years, and so I'm assuming they'll submit just like every other company,” Goodrich said.

The IEDC, a quasi-public state agency, has faced criticism in the past over transparency regarding its foundation’s approach to donations and spending during former Gov. Eric Holcomb’s administration.

Goodrich believes that under Braun the IEDC has “straightened up” and that transparency is no longer an issue. He said he still wants to continue to provide transparency to the public.

“If we're raising money to go on a trip through the foundation, we need to be raising that money for the cause, and making sure it's good for every Hoosier,” Goodrich said.

When asked what his stance is on growing data centers in the state he said it will depend on what the local regions want and will include weighing the benefits and consequences of building data centers in any specific area.

“We're going to focus on growing talent, growing businesses, and growing Indiana,” Goodrich said.