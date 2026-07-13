Cincinnati School Board delays vote on new tax levy

Members of the Cincinnati Public Schools Board of Education decided not to vote on a new tax levy ballot issue Monday after some said they weren't yet ready to do so.

The school board is considering three levy options for the November election, each lasting for five years. The first is a 7-mill property tax generating $66.3 million each year. The second is a larger, 8-mill property tax raising $75.8 million annually. The third is a 0.75% earned income tax set to bring in $74 million per year.

Though board members agree the district will need extra revenue in 2027, some weren't sure which option would have the best chance to win over voters. Some, like Board Member Ben Lindy, said they weren't ready to support of any levy proposal until the district could convince them it would use new tax dollars effectively by presenting a finalized strategic plan for the next few years.

The administration and school board have spent the past few months developing a strategic plan. Last week, the district presented a draft version to the community during a series of town halls to gather feedback.

The strategic plan hasn't been approved yet.

Lindy says there's still time to complete it before the board needs to vote on whether to proceed with a levy, and he's willing to wait.

"We're not asking for something that is a huge lift. We've almost made it," Lindy said Monday night. "Let's dot the Is, cross the Ts, finish the plan, and be able to go to voters and say, 'Hey, this is something inspiring and important that we could do together. Here's our plan. Let's get this levy passed.' "

Board Member Eve Bolton said whether the district has an approved strategic plan or not, it will need new revenue to maintain its academic offerings, but she's willing to hold off on a vote until other members are satisfied and ready to back one of the levy options.

"I've been ready to make this motion for about four months, but I don't want to see it fail," Bolton told fellow board members.

The school board must approve one of the proposed levy options before an early August deadline to get on the ballot for the upcoming midterm election. Treasurer Mike Gustin warned that if the board doesn't act in time, the district wouldn't be able to collect new local tax revenue until 2028, likely resulting in steep budget cuts in 2027.

"The next level of cuts are going to be even more catastrophic," Gustin said. "It's pay-to-play athletics, it's school consolidation, it's massive increases in walk radiuses for transportation, it's things like getting rid of district-wide magnets. I mean, these are scary cuts."

The board plans to schedule a special meeting before the end of July to hold a vote on one of the levy options.

The school board did take action Monday night, approving an operating budget for the upcoming school year. Totaling $634.6 million, the budget includes hundreds of reductions ranging from staff layoffs to cuts to AP and fine arts programs.

Read more:

