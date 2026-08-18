National Weather Service confirms 6 tornadoes touched down in western and central Ohio

The National Weather Service's analysis of the Aug. 11 storms continues, with six confirmed tornado touchdowns in western and central Ohio.

The strongest was an EF2 twister south of Catawba in Clark County. A home in the storm’s path had its roof completely lifted off and an attached garage was destroyed. Maximum winds are estimated at 115 mph.

Another tornado in Clark County touched down near the Navistar plant north of Springfield where a semi truck was flipped over. It traveled east across the Northridge subdivision to just north of Buck Creek State Park. Maximum winds of the EF0 twister are estimated at 80 mph.

The third Clark County tornado touched down just east of Springfield at Ogden Road. Trees came down on houses in the Holiday Hills neighborhood. The EF1 tornado traveled southeast for nine miles, lifting a garage and damaging barns before dissipating a few miles south of South Vienna. Max winds are estimated at 100 MPH.

A fourth tornado touched down four miles southeast of Urbana in Champaign County. The EF1 twister traveled for about 3.5 miles before lifting just east of Virts and North Urbana Lisbon roads. Several homes were damaged and a barn was destroyed. Max winds are estimated at 110 mph.

The fifth and sixth tornadoes were EF1s near Choctaw Lake in Madison County, and one that struck the south Columbus area, which caused the most damage of the six twisters.

No injuries were reported from any of the storms which occurred from 9:30 to 10 am.

The National Weather Service says straight-line winds caused additional damage from last Tuesday morning’s storms, but those weren’t associated with an actual tornado.

Surveyors have been analyzing damage from the storms for the past week. They are still looking at damage from last week’s widespread storms and may release more information soon.

