Fort Thomas is a step closer to new bike laws

Fort Thomas is closer to getting new guidelines for bikes in the city. After months of deliberation, the council heard a first reading on a new version of the ordinance Monday evening.

“We've been talking about this ordinance for well over a year,” said Council Member Adam Blau, who was filling in as mayor at the meeting. “We've had several meetings on it. We've had law labor license meetings on it.”

While safety concerns remain, the council has 30 days to discuss the first reading. After, the ordinance will be moved to a second reading and vote at the next city council meeting.

The new ordinance distinguishes between numerous types of devices:

“Human-propelled” devices, including:

Bicycles

Scooters

Roller Skates and Rollerblades

Electronic devices, including:

E-bikes

One-person electric mobility devices

E-scooters

Electric skateboards (E-boards)

Where would electric bicycles be prohibited?

Under the new ordinance, only e-bikes would be prohibited on public sidewalks, pedestrian walkways and public crosswalks except on Memorial Parkway from North Ft Thomas Ave. to Bellevue City limits, and on the South Fort Thomas Avenue sidewalk in front of the Cincinnati VA Medical Center — Fort Thomas.

However, resident Shannon Burket is concerned the new ordinance does a lot for pedestrian safety, but makes it unsafe for riders. She said forcing bikes to ride on residential roads with low visibility, either from parked cars or other obstructions, is unsafe.

“If we're serious about the safety of both the rider and the pedestrian, I ask the council to consider things like driver accountability and traffic calming measures at stop signs and four-way intersections,” Burket said.

The city had initially proposed banning riding on sidewalks in the business district for all types of devices, but that section has since been deleted. The new law allows riding on sidewalks in residential districts, with right-of-way for pedestrians.

However, the central business district has been designated as “walk your bike” zones — where everyone with an electric device (except a mobility device) must get off and walk. This includes all crosswalks in the city.

All devices, both electric and not, are prohibited on all city playgrounds. The city had also proposed to ban the use of headphones or noise cancelling devices while riding — but that clause was also deleted.

Proposed safety standards

While bicycles and electric bicycles must comply with an existing Kentucky law, officials are proposing all devices have lights and reflectors at nighttime.

The city had tried to include a clause where guardians of children 18-years old or younger had to make their children wear helmets while riding. Councilmembers in past meetings were concerned at how that rule would be enforced.

Still, at Monday’s meeting, multiple residents did not agree with the decision to strike the helmet clause from the ordinance.

“There are many areas of the government where we have laws protecting children that one could say goes against parental rights,” said resident Melanie Powers.

Council member Ben Pendery agrees, but said lawmakers have to make the law realistic so that it can be enforced, and other members agreed.

“That is not to diminish the importance of helmets,” Pendery said, responding directly to Powers. “I think if the city can support programs that provide helmets, for example, that would be a great opportunity for us.”

While concerns from residents remain, Blau said the council is aiming to just get something passed they can work with.

“I don't know if we could have met any more times or dragged this out any longer or had any more discussion or brought it up to the public any more than we already have,” he said. “Sometimes you just have to make a decision to move on.”

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