News and voter guides for 2026 midterms in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana
Voters across the country head to the ballot box Tuesday, Nov. 3. Here's everything you need to know about what's happening locally.
Voter guides
Latest election news
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Analysis of the latest financial forecasts submitted by Ohio's public schools shows that close to 10% of districts will experience severe financial strain by the end of the current fiscal year. By the 2030 fiscal year, that number is projected to jump to over 63%.
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On Tuesday, Nov. 3, voters across the country head to the polls to cast their ballots for candidates in the midterm general elections.
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Three candidates are running for Hamilton County Commissioner this November: Democrat Meeka Owens, Republican Jonathan Pearson, and write-in independent Carrie Davis.
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Incumbent Democrat Greg Landsman faces Republican Eric Conroy and Libertarian Nathan Weise in the congressional district that includes eastern Hamilton County and all of Warren County.
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For many Greater Cincinnati public school districts with ballot measures, the result of this midterm election will determine whether they'll move forward with massive spending cuts in 2027.
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Republican incumbent David Taylor faces Democrat and first-time candidate Jen Mazzuckelli in the November general election.
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Hamilton County voters will decide this November on a four-year, 5.61 mill levy to fund Children's Services.
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Ohio's 8th Congressional District encompasses five counties in southwest and western Ohio.
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Republicans and Democrats at the national level are targeting the seat.
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Democrat Amy Acton has launched a new ad while Republican Vivek Ramaswamy is appearing with President Trump and GOP faithful.
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Candidates’ yard signs were once again fighting for real estate in the mulch surrounding the one early voting center for the biggest county in the state Tuesday morning.
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Meet the Republican running to represent Kentucky's 4th congressional district and hear analysis of the raceThere's no incumbent in the race for the first time since 2012.