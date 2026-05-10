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Get the latest news and voter guides for 2026 midterms in OH, KY and IN >>

News and voter guides for 2026 midterms in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana

Voters across the country head to the ballot box Tuesday, Nov. 3. Here's everything you need to know about what's happening locally.
Voter guides
Latest election news