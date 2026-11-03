Live election results for Kentucky's U.S. Senate and House seats in the 2026 midterms

Change is coming to the political landscape of Kentucky. Big change.

Most notably, it will be the first time in four decades that Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell's name will not be on the ballot.

The former GOP leader of the Senate announced in early 2025 that he would not seek reelection. McConnell, the longest-serving Senate party leader in U.S. history, made the announcement on his 83rd birthday, on Feb. 20, 2025.

Looking to replace him are Louisville-area Republican Congressman Andy Barr and Democrat Charles Booker, a former state legislator.

McConnell isn't the only notable name missing from Kentucky's ballot this year.

Longtime Republican Rep. Thomas Massie is also gone after he lost his primary race to Ed Gallrein, who received President Trump's endorsement.

Massie drew the ire of Trump for a number of reasons, including opposing the One Big Beautiful Bill and the war in Iran, as well as calling for more transparency into the Epstein files.

Gallrein, meanwhile, made a point throughout his campaign to say that he would unequivocally support the president's agenda.

Below, find live results in those Kentucky races and more, plus how the balance of power is shaping up in the U.S. House and Senate.

Live Kentucky election results

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What's the balance of power?

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