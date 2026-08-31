The major races and proposed constitutional amendment to watch in Kentucky this November

Change is coming to the political landscape of Kentucky. Big change.

Most notably, it will be the first time in four decades that Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell's name will not be on the ballot.

The former GOP leader of the Senate announced in early 2025 that he would not seek reelection. McConnell, the longest-serving Senate party leader in U.S. history, made the announcement on his 83rd birthday, on Feb. 20, 2025.

The now 84-year-old has suffered a series of medical episodes in recent years, including falls that resulted in injuries and moments when he appeared to freeze up while speaking. Most recently, McConnell was hospitalized for more than a month following a fall. That led Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear to call on McConnell to prove his fitness to serve or resign.

Who is looking to replace McConnell?

AP Republican Andy Barr (left) and Democrat Charles Booker.

Louisville-area Republican Congressman Andy Barr will face Democrat Charles Booker, a former state legislator. Booker ran as an unapologetic progressive candidate during the primary, and Barr is the heavy favorite to win, polls show.

Despite twice electing Democrat Andy Beshear to the governorship, the Bluegrass State has not elected a Democratic senator since 1992.

Barr has served seven terms in the U.S. House from his central Kentucky district, choosing to run for Senate last year after McConnell announced his retirement.

In his primary victory speech, Barr seemed confident he would win the Nov. 3 general election.

“The reason why the people of Kentucky gravitated towards me is because they know I'm with [President Trump] all the way and I support him,” Louisville Public Media quotes Barr as saying that night. “And this is a state that wants us to make America great again.”

This is the second time in four years that Booker is the Democratic nominee in a U.S. Senate race, as he lost to GOP Sen. Rand Paul by a 23-point margin in 2022.

Despite myriad polls labeling the race solidly red, Booker remained optimistic on primary night.

“We are going to flip this seat, and when we flip this seat, we are going to flip the U.S. Senate, and when we flip the U.S. Senate, we're going to lift up an agenda for working people,” Booker said in May.

Another notable name missing from Kentucky's ballot

Mark Schiefelbein / AP Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., listens during a joint subcommittee hearing of the House Judiciary Committee, on Capitol Hill, April 1, 2025, in Washington.

Northern Kentucky residents won't see longtime Republican Rep. Thomas Massie's name on the ballot this year, after Massie lost his primary race to Ed Gallrein, who received president Trump's endorsement.

Massie drew the ire of Trump for a number of reasons, including opposing the One Big Beautiful Bill and the war in Iran, as well as calling for more transparency into the Epstein files.

Gallrein, meanwhile, made a point throughout his campaign to say that he would unequivocally support the president's agenda.

Julia Demaree Nikhinson / AP President Donald Trump shakes hands with Republican congressional candidate Ed Gallrein at Verst Logistics Wednesday, March 11, 2026, in Hebron, Ky.

"...[My] focus is on advancing the president's and the party's agenda to put America first and Kentucky always," Gallrein said in his primary night victory speech, according to Louisville Public Media.

Gallrein faces Democrat Melissa Strange.

When will Kentucky choose a new governor?

Not until November 2027.

Democrat Andy Beshear is term-limited out and is touting a new book — something all would-be American presidents end up doing before running for president, which Beshear almost surely will do.

The date of the 2027 Kentucky primary hasn’t even been set, but a few candidates already have declared their candidacy.

On the Democratic side:

On the Republican side:



Will Kentucky voters choose to limit a governor's pardon power?

A proposed amendment to Kentucky's constitution will be on the ballot this year. It seeks to limit gubernatorial pardon powers in the 60 days before an election and in the time between the election and inauguration. The amendment comes from state Sen. Chris McDaniel (R-Ryland Heights) following a series of controversial pardons by former Gov. Matt Bevin before he left office after losing the governorship to Beshear.

You can read more about the proposed constitutional amendment on the Kentucky General Assembly's website.