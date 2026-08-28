Downtown Cincinnati to get a neighborhood plan for the first time in 40 years

Downtown Cincinnati is getting a new neighborhood plan for the first time in 40 years.

City officials kicked off the first phase Friday, alongside the Downtown Residents Council and Cincinnati Business Committee.

Mayor Aftab Pureval says the urban core has seen a lot of progress over the last couple of decades, but now is the right time to strategize.

"There's a new culture of collaboration and partnership, and I genuinely think that that momentum — not just the investments we're seeing in Downtown, but the new culture of governance amongst the various local governments — is a unique opportunity to again try and get everyone on the same page," he said.

Pureval said it's not clear how much the full process will cost. The city is kicking in $250,000, previously approved by City Council during the last two budget cycles. That will cover a partnership with consulting firm MKSK. Other stakeholder groups will fund other aspects, including a partnership with HR&A consulting.

"As residents, we see every day the opportunities and the challenges of Downtown. Fundamentally, we believe in this neighborhood, and even more so, what this neighborhood can and will be. That is why we choose to live here," said Chase Mosijowsky, Vice President of the Downtown Residents Council.

Public engagement is expected to begin in September. A first draft of the plan is expected by spring 2028.

"A lot of what we'll be looking at is public spaces, our infrastructure, our walkability, looking at quality of life, streets, connectivity, parks, open spaces, parking, development, housing, office uses," said Director of Planning and Engagement Katherine Keough-Jurs.

What is a neighborhood plan?

According to City Planning and Engagement, a neighborhood plan "sets the aspirations, vision, goals, and strategies for the long-term physical, social, and economic development of a neighborhood."

Most of Cincinnati's 52 neighborhoods do not have a comprehensive plan updated within the last 10 years; some have never had a neighborhood plan.

Downtown's last official plan was published in 1986. It says, in part, that the Central Business District's primary purpose is "to provide a convenient location for concentrating the financial, management, communications, trade and service businesses serving this geographic region."

The plan also identifies the CBD as the "governmental center" and "symbolic heart" of the region, as well as the "cultural and spiritual center of Greater Cincinnati."

"[T]he downtown is the primary reflection of civilization in this midwestern region. At its ultimate, the City is a work of art," the plan says.

Although the 1986 plan has not been updated until now, officials say Downtown Cincinnati has seen significant progress over the last four decades, including development of The Banks and a major renovation of the Convention Center and surrounding area.

"If you think about in the early 2000s [and] the formation of 3CDC, the revitalization of Fountain Square — there's been a lot of work in close partnership with the business community and residents all along," said Council member Mark Jeffreys. "Really, what this is about is more residents, more businesses, more visitors, and connecting them to our vibrant core."

How to get involved

The city's Department of Planning and Engagement is leading the public input portion of the plan. Director Katherine Keough-Jurs says in-person public engagement will kick off in October.

"We'll be doing some stakeholder engagement. We'll be having some small group conversations, as well as a larger community meeting ... and that will be open to anyone to participate," she said.

More information is available on the city website at this link. The site already has a short survey you can fill out. You can also sign up for email updates about the process.

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