Live election results for Ohio governor, U.S. Senate, House and more in the 2026 midterms

While President Donald Trump isn't on the ballot this year, it sure feels that way in Ohio.

Two years ago, Trump won Ohio's 17 electoral votes by a comfortable margin of 11 percentage points.

Buts recently as October, his approval rating in the state was under water.

Nonetheless, the two main Republican candidates for statewide office — gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy and current Senator Jon Husted, appointed in January 2025 to the seat left vacant when JD Vance was elected vice president — appear to be sticking with the president.

Meanwhile, their respective Democratic opponents — former Ohio Health Department director Amy Acton, who is running for governor, or former U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown — are hoping that won't play well with independents and disenchanted supporters of the president.

Polls in both races show margins as tight as ticks.

Below, find live results in those Ohio races and more, plus how the balance of power is shaping up in the U.S. House and Senate.

Live Ohio election results

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What's the balance of power?

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