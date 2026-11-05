After stunning wins, Democrats will hold the majority of governorships nationwide

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Democrats didn't just flip Congress this week. They also took control of many governors' offices and state legislatures. From Wisconsin Public Radio, here's Anya van Wagtendonk.

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DAVID CROWLEY: Wow.

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ANYA VAN WAGTENDONK, BYLINE: In Milwaukee on Tuesday night, Democrat David Crowley celebrated winning a close race for governor against Republican Congressman Tom Tiffany.

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CROWLEY: Because of you, a boy who grew up facing eviction will now live in the governor's residence.

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VAN WAGTENDONK: His win keeps that office in Democratic hands. In five other states so far, Democrats will be replacing Republican governors. That's in Georgia, Iowa, Nevada, Ohio and Texas. They're still counting in Alaska. So after this midterm, Democrats will hold a majority of governorships nationwide for the first time since 2010, according to the National Governors Association. Governors have been key in advancing or blocking President Trump's agenda on things like immigration and federal funding.

As governor-elect in Wisconsin, Crowley will have some help for his agenda, which includes enshrining abortion rights, increasing public school funding and expanding Medicaid. That's because Wisconsin Democrats just took control of the state legislature for the first time in 16 years. Wisconsin state Representative Greta Neubauer, who's expected to be the next assembly speaker, said the stakes are high to prove what Democrats in power can do.

GRETA NEUBAUER: We understand that we have a big responsibility to deliver, to prove to the people of Wisconsin that things are different with Democrats in charge.

VAN WAGTENDONK: Democrats took control of other legislatures, too, including in Michigan and Pennsylvania and broke the total control the GOP had elsewhere, like in Texas. Republicans say they'll put a check on Tuesday's blue wave. At an election night event covered by our colleagues at Iowa Public Radio, state GOP chair Jeff Kaufmann reacted to the win for governor there by Democrat Rob Sand.

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JEFF KAUFMANN: And if there is any kind of - call it whatever you want - blue wave, a historical trend that manifested itself, it will come crashing against the Iowa legislature, and there it will end in common sense.

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VAN WAGTENDONK: Back in Wisconsin, outgoing Republican assembly speaker Robin Vos posted on social media a warning for Democrats. He said voters would soon tire of their agenda and that Republicans are standing ready to return to power in two years.

For NPR News, I'm Anya van Wagtendonk in Madison, Wisconsin. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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