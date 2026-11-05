Knickerbocker beats Turner, flipping Ohio's 10th Congressional District for Democrats

Kristina Knickerbocker has won the race for Ohio's District 10, beating out Dayton's longtime Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Turner.

This makes the district the latest to flip for Democrats as part of a blue wave on Election Day.

She won with 49.3% of the vote, to 47.7% of the vote for Turner. Libertarian candidate Thomas McMasters took another 2.9%.

"I never imagined this is where life would lead me, but my kids, my military service and my patients taught me how resilience often results when you are tasked with the unimaginable," Knickerbocker said in a statement. "While many thought this would be impossible, the work is just beginning."

While Knickerbocker declared victory Tuesday night, the Associated Press waited to call the close race until about 2:30 p.m. today.

Knickerbocker is a U.S. Air Force veteran and a nurse practitioner. This is her first entrance into politics.

She unseated Turner, who has represented the Dayton area in Congress since 2002. Before that, he was Dayton mayor and a lawyer.