Here's how to recycle your election yard signs

Now that the votes are in, it's time to recycle those plastic election yard signs.

Signs — both the bag style and the rigid plastic — can be recycled in the Hefty ReNew program, according to Rumpke.

Although Hefty announced earlier this year that it is discontinuing its “orange bag” program, it remains operational through February 2027.

The metals frames and stakes must be removed before placing signs in the Hefty ReNew bag. Those can be recycled by local metal recyclers, or at the Cincinnati Recycling and Reuse Hub.

The Hub also accepts both plastic sign styles for recycling. Though the service is available year-round, the organization says it's offering expanded access following the midterm election.

"We will maintain an outdoor collection bin (weather permitting) in early November to make drop-offs more accessible. We will recycle soft plastic signs, rigid plastic signs, and metal stakes," The Hub writes in its newsletter.

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