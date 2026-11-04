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See results and the latest news in the 2026 midterms in OH, KY and IN >>

Here's how to recycle your election yard signs

91.7 WVXU | By Tana Weingartner, WVXU
Published November 4, 2026 at 5:07 PM EST
a bunch of political yard signs at an intersection
Tana Weingartner
/
WVXU

Now that the votes are in, it's time to recycle those plastic election yard signs.

Signs — both the bag style and the rigid plastic — can be recycled in the Hefty ReNew program, according to Rumpke.

Although Hefty announced earlier this year that it is discontinuing its “orange bag” program, it remains operational through February 2027.

The metals frames and stakes must be removed before placing signs in the Hefty ReNew bag. Those can be recycled by local metal recyclers, or at the Cincinnati Recycling and Reuse Hub.

The Hub also accepts both plastic sign styles for recycling. Though the service is available year-round, the organization says it's offering expanded access following the midterm election.

"We will maintain an outdoor collection bin (weather permitting) in early November to make drop-offs more accessible. We will recycle soft plastic signs, rigid plastic signs, and metal stakes," The Hub writes in its newsletter.

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Environment Daily ViewrecyclingRumpke
Tana Weingartner, WVXU
Senior Editor and reporter at WVXU with more than 20 years experience in public radio; formerly news and public affairs producer with WMUB. Would really like to meet your dog.
See stories by Tana Weingartner, WVXU