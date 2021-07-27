-
Three robots are at the St. Bernard recycling center and two more are to come.
-
Rumpke is praising one of its workers for noticing a moving backpack along his route Wednesday and rescuing an abandoned 10-week-old puppy inside.Driver…
-
Rumpke is expanding its list of recyclable items. Polypropylene plastic tubs may now go in your curbside recycling."Customers can now toss in yogurt…
-
The COVID-19 pandemic has worsened a crisis already facing our oceans. Thirty percent more waste is finding its way into the world's oceans and that now…
-
In the interest of public health, Kenton County is suspending its "Big Blue Recyle Bin" program and is in the process of removing bins from their…
-
Rumpke, in partnership with the Ohio EPA and the Recycling Partnership, is on a mission to teach homeowners what should and shouldn't go into a recycling…
-
Indiana State Police are investigating a Wednesday morning accident near Aurora involving a school bus and a Rumpke truck. A spokeswoman at Highpoint…
-
People tend to produce more trash and recyclable waste during the holidays than any other time of the year – 25 percent more, on average.But Rumpke Waste…
-
The Ohio EPA will hold an information session Thursday to talk about a proposed Rumpke landfill expansion. At the Colerain Township Senior and Community…
-
China is a top global importer of many of the world's recyclable materials, but the country has begun banning dozens of these goods from several…