Hefty’s ReNew program is ending nationwide. What that means for Greater Cincinnati

A program that expanded plastic recycling options for Greater Cincinnati residents is coming to an end.

Rumpke has partnered with Hefty’s ReNew program since 2023 to provide curbside recycling opportunities for hard-to-recycle materials, like Styrofoam and plastic wrap. But, Hefty says there aren’t enough end markets for the mix of plastics it’s trying to keep out of the landfill. The brand announced it is discontinuing its “orange bag” program next year.

Rumpke Corporate Communications Manager Molly Yeager says the change is disappointing.

“But, at the end of the day, Rumpke has always taken the approach that we only recycle something if we have a viable end user that can successfully ensure that those items that the customers are placing in the bins are being recycled,” Yeager said. “While those materials are currently being recycled, Hefty can’t guarantee that. So, we don't want to risk telling you that you're recycling something that you're not.”

Rumpke will collect orange bags through February 2027. Yeager reminds people to continue placing only clean, accepted items in the bags.

“It needs to be those plastic utensils, those Styrofoams, the plastic packaging, and other film plastics, and it needs to be clean,” Yeager said.

If you put an orange bag in your recycling after February 2027, Rumpke can’t guarantee its contents will be recycled.

Yeager says the ReNew program is popular locally. Rumpke has collected about 25 tons of hard-to-recycle plastics through the initiative since it launched in Greater Cincinnati three years ago. Once the orange bags arrive at Rumpke’s recycling center, they’re baled, taken to an end user and turned into park benches and construction materials.

While Hefty’s program is ending, Rumpke says it hopes to find a new outlet for customers wanting to continue recycling flexible plastics.

“We’re optimistic that this is not the end for people that want to recycle more stuff,” Yeager said. “It's just a temporary setback for those that are doing this type of plastic recycling.”

The orange bags will be disappearing from store shelves as Hefty works with retailers to stop distribution of the bags by the end of 2026. If you still have orange bags after June 2027, you can contact Hefty at www.hefty.com/hefty-renew for return and refund instructions.

Where can you take hard-to-recycle plastics?

After Hefty’s ReNew program ends, Rumpke recommends taking your hard-to-recycle items to the Cincinnati Recycling and ReUse Hub. The nonprofit was created to recycle and reuse materials that don't fit neatly into traditional recycling systems.

Co-Founder and Operations Director Carrie Harms says the Hub is equipped to take plastics accepted in the orange bag program.

“We're certainly hopeful that people will bring materials to us instead of throwing them in the garbage, especially Styrofoam,” Harms said. “We always say that it's so important to keep that material out of the landfill.”

The Hub accepts a variety of clean and dry items, including snack bags, bubble wrap, produce containers and cereal packaging. You can find a complete list on its website.

The Hub uses a pay-for-service model. You can purchase a 30-day membership for $15, which allows your household to make unlimited drop-offs for a month. You can also drop off items for free by checking out a Discovery Pass for the Hub through the Cincinnati and Hamilton County Public Library.

You can also recycle some plastic materials that aren't accepted in your curbside bin at retail stores like at Kroger.

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