Earlham College expands its free in-state tuition program for fall 2027

Earlham College announced Thursday it's expanding the income requirements for its free in-state tuition program. The private liberal arts college in Richmond, Indiana, says in-state students from households earning a combined $100,000 a year will now qualify for its INspire Earlham program starting in fall 2027.

Earlham first launched the tuition program in 2021, offering free tuition for Indiana residents whose families make $60,000 a year or less.

President Paul Sniegowski states that the goal of expanding the program's income requirements is to make attending Earlham more affordable and encourage more Indiana residents to consider the college, who otherwise may attend another school or skip higher education altogether.

"There can be a sticker shock in looking at the cost of college," Sniegowski says. "This will enable many students from around our state, many of the talented students from around our state, to get an Earlham education."

Earlham's tuition costs more than $56,000 a year without financial aid or scholarships. The college says incoming students who meet the tuition program's requirements will have that expense covered by combining their state aid and federal grants with a grant from the INspire program that will pay the remaining cost.

Other expenses like student fees, campus housing, and meal plans are not covered under the program.

Indiana students transferring from other two- or four-year colleges are also eligible for free tuition, as long as they enroll in fall 2027 or later and meet income requirements.

Students can take advantage of the program for four years but need to remain in good academic standing, file a FAFSA form each year, and maintain income eligibility.

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