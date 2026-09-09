Hamilton County EMA wants to know if you're prepared for a disaster

Hamilton County’s plan for responding to disasters is getting an update, and the local Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency wants resident input to help shape it.

The agency is updating its multi-hazard mitigation plan, which outlines strategies for communities to deal with hazardous situations from floods to train derailments to cyberattacks. Part of that regular five-year refresh includes a survey about preparedness.

Assistant Director Ryan McEwan is asking anyone who lives or works in Hamilton County to fill out the online questionnaire.

“People should take the survey because it informs our elected leaders and our decision makers about what's important and what's a priority for the residents — it's an opportunity for them to make their voices heard,” McEwan said.

He adds, people's input is especially important after this summer's severe weather, which brought flash flooding, severe wind and a tornado.

"Hamilton County has just had a lot of events recently. Hopefully, thinking about how they are prepared is something on the forefront of people's mind," McEwan said. "When they see this opportunity, we hope that they're engaged and they want to give us good feedback, but also it gets them thinking about how prepared am I and should I be doing more?"

The agency takes the data from the survey and shares it with every jurisdiction in the county.

“We share those results so we can say 'this is what your residents are telling us is a priority for them,' ” McEwan said.

Sample survey questions include:

Please indicate how Hamilton County can better assist you in preparing for emergencies and disasters.

If a disaster impacted Hamilton County, knocking out electricity and running water, would your household be able to manage on its own for at least three days?

Which hazards do you think your jurisdiction should emphasize in terms of the actions they take to mitigate?

The survey takes about 10 minutes to complete and is open through Sept. 21. Responses are anonymous and confidential.

You fill out the questionnaire online at hcema.org/Survey2026. If you want a hard copy version, you can email emastaff@hamiltoncountyohio.gov or call 513-946-8000.

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