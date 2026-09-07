Cincinnati Council returns from recess. Here's what's on the agenda

Cincinnati City Council will return from summer recess on Sep. 8.

Here are a few of the ordinances, motions and discussions to expect within the first couple weeks.

Surveillance technology

Council member Anna Albi has submitted a motion that would request a report from city administration about the use of surveillance technology like cameras, drones, and license plate readers.

She tells WVXU these tools can be essential for preventing crime and solving individual cases.

"We really have to be able to balance those needs. If, God forbid, a terrible shooting happens or some other crime, we want to have the footage to go after the bad guys," Albi said. "But we also want to make sure people can seek healthcare and live their daily life without fear of government overreach."

Cincinnati doesn't use Flock cameras, the license plate readers that have sparked community pushback nationally and in the Tri-State. The city does have a contract with Axon for license plate readers.

Albi's motion requests an ordinance to limit data sharing and storage, require a "state of surveillance" annual impact report, surveillance use policy, and Council approval of contracts.

The motion is expected to be on the agenda for discussion and possible vote at the Budget, Finance and Governance Committee meeting on Tuesday at 1 p.m.

The motion requests a report within 30 days.

Leveraged support and other grant funding

Cincinnati Council is divided over how to spend about a million dollars leftover from a grant aimed at preventing homelessness. A few council members with opposing plans agree on one thing: the process for funding outside organizations, known as leveraged support, is broken.

At least six motions related to leveraged support have been filed; most, if not all, are expected to be on the agenda for Tuesday's Budget, Finance and Governance Committee.

You can learn more about this debate in WVXU's previous reporting: Council to debate spending leftovers from grant to prevent homelessness

Chronic nuisance bars, restaurants and nightclubs

City administration introduced an ordinance during Council's only summer meeting in early August. It would add bars, restaurants and nightclubs to the city's existing chronic nuisance law for multi-family properties.

The measure passed through committee without objection, even after a couple Council members expressed concern about racially biased enforcement against Black-owned businesses.

When the ordinance came up for a full City Council vote later in the week, Council heard public comment from some Black business owners, as well as a representative of the Cincinnati NAACP. Council ended up holding the item instead of voting.

You can learn more about the ordinance in WVXU's previous reporting: Council delays vote on ordinance for city oversight of 'chronic nuisance' bars and restaurants

Vice Mayor Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney has introduced a motion requesting a report within four months with a deep dive on how the ordinance would be implemented, plus an analysis of bars and restaurants closed within the past three years because of "actions by the city of Cincinnati."

"The analysis should include a determination of whether there is a pattern of racial discrimination and/or a disproportionate impact on establishments that are either Black-owned or have a predominantly Black clientele," the motion says.

Affordable housing development in Westwood

In early August, City Council delayed a vote on a proposed affordable housing development at the former Western Hills Sports Mall.

The project has support from the Westwood community council, where the site is located. It borders West Price Hill, and that community council opposes it, citing concerns about public safety and concentrating poverty.

Council's Housing and Growth committee heard public comment on the measure. Chair Mark Jeffreys says he delayed a vote to give the city time to develop a broader strategy for the region.

Jeffreys has introduced a motion asking the administration to work with the community councils and the organizations Homebase and Price Hill Will to develop a "proposed framework for developing a medium- to long-term neighborhood investment strategy centered around the proposed LDG development."

Parking lot, garage security ordinance

Two versions of an ordinance to increase security requirements in public parking lots and garages could be up for consideration soon.

Earlier this year, Pureval delayed discussion on the original proposal, which was put forward by the city administration. He said several parking operators contacted City Council and the mayor’s office to express concern about costs, especially related to fencing and cameras.

Pureval filed his "B version" of the measure last month.

The original version requires fencing or other barriers around parking lots, and security cameras at every entrance and exit. Pureval's version says lots can have cameras covering the full perimeter instead of fencing. Both versions require more lighting and regular reports to the city about crime.

There may eventually be a "C version" up for consideration. Council member Meeka Owens tells WVXU she'd like to delay a vote even longer.

"I am interested in making sure that something offered in the future, potentially, would achieve both of those things — not compromising on safety while also listening to our stakeholders," Owens said.

How to follow along

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What is a council-manager form of government?

Who decides how to spend our tax dollars?

What’s the difference between an ordinance, a motion and a resolution?

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