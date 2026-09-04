Lincoln Heights celebrates 80th anniversary of incorporation

Lincoln Heights is poised to observe the 80th anniversary of its incorporation — and multiple days of festivities are planned to mark the occasion.

Village Manager Gaines Brown says there's a lot of history to celebrate, even as the community looks toward the future.

"Nikki Giovanni, the Isley Brothers, Carl Westmoreland — there have been so many icons who have come through this soil here in Lincoln Heights," he said.

The village was the first self-governed Black municipality north of the Mason-Dixon line, according to officials. It incorporated in 1946.

Lincoln Heights started as an unincorporated development for predominantly Black residents in the 1920s. By the late 1930s, those residents were interested in incorporating. But efforts to do so were blocked for years while other, predominantly white municipalities surrounding the village incorporated and claimed valuable industrial and commercial areas.

That didn't stop the village from producing nationally-celebrated poets like Giovanni, musicians like the Isleys, scholars like Westmoreland and many other notable figures. Brown said all of that history will take a whole weekend and then some to celebrate. He emphasized all are welcome, whether they're a resident of Lincoln Heights or not.

Festivities kick off Saturday, Sept. 5 at 10 a.m. from the village athletic complex at 1100 Lindy Ave. with a parade featuring more than 500 participants. A band showcase and drumline at noon will precede an official opening ceremony followed by a street festival with food vendors, local businesses, live entertainment and other attractions. Saturday's celebration will wrap up with a fireworks show at 9:15 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 6 will feature a 10 a.m. interdenominational worship service followed by another day of the street festival, including music and poetry performances until 10 p.m.

On Monday, Sept. 7, Lincoln Heights residents and alumni of the community's school system will gather at noon at Lincoln Heights Elementary for a day of community storytelling, historical programming, and general reflection on the village's eight decades.

Brown says it's important to highlight the village's past. But he's also keen to point out visions for its future, including an ongoing comprehensive planning effort the village is undertaking as it seeks to attract residents.

"Part of that looks like having an updated land use and zoning map and having a new housing action strategy, so that way we can develop housing on our vacant lots we own and also initiate economic development," he said.

You can see the full schedule of 80th anniversary events at the village's website.

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