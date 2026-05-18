The war in Iran is making virgin plastic more expensive. Could that help the plastic pollution problem?

The war in Iran is making the cost of virgin plastic skyrocket, and that’s good news for recycled plastic.

But a Cincinnati expert says we can’t recycle our way out of the plastic pollution crisis.

And the Cincinnati Recycling & Reuse Hub is moving to process more of the plastic it accepts in-house to have more control over the recycling process and its impact on the environment.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss our ever-growing plastics problem, the impact of the war, and what local people and organizations are doing to try to make a difference.

Guests:



Bob Gedert, author, Untangling Plastics: The Missing Link in Mitigating Climate Change

Chad Planner, executive director, Cincinnati Recycling & Reuse Hub

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

Subscribe to our podcast