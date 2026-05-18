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Environment
Cincinnati Edition

The war in Iran is making virgin plastic more expensive. Could that help the plastic pollution problem?

Published May 18, 2026 at 4:00 AM EDT
Pixabay

The war in Iran is making the cost of virgin plastic skyrocket, and that’s good news for recycled plastic.

But a Cincinnati expert says we can’t recycle our way out of the plastic pollution crisis.

And the Cincinnati Recycling & Reuse Hub is moving to process more of the plastic it accepts in-house to have more control over the recycling process and its impact on the environment.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss our ever-growing plastics problem, the impact of the war, and what local people and organizations are doing to try to make a difference.

Guests:

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati Editionpollutionrecycling
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