Meeka Owens wins seat on Hamilton County Commission

Meeka Owens won election to the Hamilton County Commission, maintaining an all-Democratic makeup of the board.

With 100% of precincts reporting, the Cincinnati City Council member got 61% of the vote, beating Republican Jonathan Pearson.

Owens’ campaign included expanding Cincinnati's eviction prevention program throughout the country, building more housing, and taking climate action.

"Everybody wants to live in a safe community, a community where there's greenspace, school districts that are thriving," she previously told WVXU. "We all want the same things — now it's up to people like myself to deliver on those."

Owens will have to resign from her position on Council before taking her new office in January.

Per the city charter, her "successor designee" will choose someone to complete the rest of her Council term, which goes through the end of 2027. Owens has chosen Council members Seth Walsh and Evan Nolan for that job, but she could change that at any time.

Owens will fill the commission seat held by Stephanie Summerow Dumas. Owens beat Summerow Dumas in the May Democratic primary election to get on the ballot.

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