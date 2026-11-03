Democratic Rep. Greg Landsman wins third term in Ohio's 1st District

Democratic incumbent Rep. Greg Landsman will represent Ohio's 1st Congressional District for a third term.

With 78% of precincts reporting, Landsman leads with 54.5% of the vote compared with challengers, Republican Eric Conroy's 42.8% and Libertarian Nathan Weise's 2.6%. Conroy and Weise were both first-time candidates.

"Two years of chaos and corruption and the cruelty, the costs — everything is a mess, and now we have an opportunity to fix it," Landsman told supporters in a victory speech Tuesday. "It is going to be a lot of work. We've got to dig in. We've got to end the tariffs. We've got to end the war. We've got to bring prices down. We've got to restore health care ... we've got to rein in ICE. We've got to take on these data centers, and we've got to take on the corruption."

The district includes all of Warren and Clinton Counties, as well as southern and western Hamilton County.

Before Landsman won the seat in 2022, the district had been represented by Republican Steve Chabot since 1995 (except for one, two-year term where Steve Driehaus unseated Chabot during the Obama wave of 2008).

In 2022, the boundaries changed, making the seat more competitive than it had been in years, and paving the way for a Democrat to win.

Those boundaries changed again in 2025, this time making the seat more competitive for Republicans.

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