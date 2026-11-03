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See results and the latest news in the 2026 midterms in OH, KY and IN >>

Democratic Rep. Greg Landsman wins third term in Ohio's 1st District

91.7 WVXU | By Becca Costello, WVXU,
Lilley Halloran, WVXU
Published November 3, 2026 at 10:40 PM EST
Updated November 3, 2026 at 11:15 PM EST
A white man in a blue tshirt and jeans stands outdoors with trees in the background
Gerri Hernandez Photographer
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Democratic incumbent Rep. Greg Landsman will represent Ohio's 1st Congressional District for a third term.

With 78% of precincts reporting, Landsman leads with 54.5% of the vote compared with challengers, Republican Eric Conroy's 42.8% and Libertarian Nathan Weise's 2.6%. Conroy and Weise were both first-time candidates.

"Two years of chaos and corruption and the cruelty, the costs — everything is a mess, and now we have an opportunity to fix it," Landsman told supporters in a victory speech Tuesday. "It is going to be a lot of work. We've got to dig in. We've got to end the tariffs. We've got to end the war. We've got to bring prices down. We've got to restore health care ... we've got to rein in ICE. We've got to take on these data centers, and we've got to take on the corruption."

The district includes all of Warren and Clinton Counties, as well as southern and western Hamilton County.

A voter casts their ballot on the first day of early voting at the Hamilton County Board of Elections, Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, in Cincinnati. In-person voting has begun in swing-state Ohio for the Nov. 6 elections for governor, U.S. Senate, House seats and a host of other state and local offices and issues. Registration closed Tuesday, and county voting centers opened Wednesday morning.
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Before Landsman won the seat in 2022, the district had been represented by Republican Steve Chabot since 1995 (except for one, two-year term where Steve Driehaus unseated Chabot during the Obama wave of 2008).

In 2022, the boundaries changed, making the seat more competitive than it had been in years, and paving the way for a Democrat to win.

Those boundaries changed again in 2025, this time making the seat more competitive for Republicans.

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Politics 2026 midtermsDaily View
Becca Costello, WVXU
Becca joined WVXU in 2021 as the station's local government reporter with a particular focus on Cincinnati, and was promoted to Assistant News Director in Oct. 2026. She is an experienced journalist in public radio and television throughout the Midwest.
See stories by Becca Costello, WVXU
Lilley Halloran, WVXU
Lilley joined WVXU as an Adam R. Scripps Fellow in July 2026.
See stories by Lilley Halloran, WVXU