Gallrein wins Kentucky's 4th Congressional District seat

Republican candidate Ed Gallrein won the 4th Congressional District seat Tuesday.

The Associated Press called the race with about 80% of precincts reporting and Gallrein in the lead with about 53% of the share of votes counted.

"Folks, it's a long way from a family dairy farm to standing before you as your Congressman-elect, and I'm not talking mileage," Gallrein said to supporters at a watch party Tuesday night.

Gallrein wins with an endorsement from President Donald Trump, who made multiple stops this year in Northern Kentucky to rally voters leading up to the midterms. The endorsement also propelled him to oust long-time incumbent Thomas Massie during the Republican primary in May.

"I said yes sir, Mr. President, I will serve," Gallrein said at a Trump visit to Hebron, Kentucky in March. "Thomas Massie has failed the voters of this district time and time again."

Now, Gallrein has won the congressional seat, beating Democratic candidate Melissa Strange and Libertarian Jeremy Todd who were also on the ballot.

Gallrein stands with the current administration on issues like the war on Iran and immigration. On affordability, he believes the federal government needs to "stop making life more expensive," he previously told WVXU.

"That means getting federal spending and debt under control, expanding American energy production, reducing unnecessary regulations and encouraging more domestic manufacturing, and eliminating fraud, waste, and abuse," he said.

On data centers, Gallrein believes zoning regulations and local development should be up to local governments but says they are "important to America's economic and technological future."

Gallrein celebrated the win in Fort Mitchell, Kentucky with the Kenton County Republican Party.

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