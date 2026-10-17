Trump holds election rally in NKY as protesters encourage voting

President Donald Trump stopped in Northern Kentucky Saturday to rally midterm support for Republican candidates in the Bluegrass State and across the river in Ohio.

Trump downplayed the impact of rising costs and again promised benefits if Republicans beat out Democrats this November.

"If the Republicans win, you’ll each have $5,000 in your pocket and economic success for our country like we have never seen before," Trump said.

Trump told the crowd he expects candidates he’s backed in Kentucky to win easily. But he says other races will be close, like the Senate race in Ohio where Republican incumbent Jon Husted hopes to keep his seat.

"And [Husted] has got a really good chance of beating a very bad candidate — a failed Senator, I guess Jarod Brown?" Trump said

Husted's opponent is Democrat Sherrod Brown, who was one of Ohio's Senators from 2007 until the end of 2024, when he lost a re-election bid to Republican Bernie Moreno.

Bill Rinehart / WVXU Kay Matthews (left) and Christopher Hosking, both of Bellevue, KY, demonstrated near President Trump's election rally on Oct. 17, 2026.

The group Indivisible NKY organized "get-out-the-vote" demonstrations across Northern Kentucky on Saturday afternoon, including along Alexandria Pike near Trump's rally.

Local Democratic activist Crimson MacDonald of Fort Thomas says partisanship is dead.

"It's now about you're either with the people or you aren't. There's a billionaire class and then there's the people," MacDonald told WVXU.

She expects high prices to inspire high voter turnout next month.

Laura Bowman of Alexandria says she's a registered Republican and voted for Donald Trump in 2016. She says she became disgusted, not just with him, but with the party.

"I think they've sold their soul and they're not representing the people. They're going along with whatever Trump says," Bowman said.

She says Democrats have their problems too, but she won't be voting for GOP candidates.

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