New book argues gerrymandering is an existential threat to democracy

If you know even a little about gerrymandering, you probably know it’s bad.

But Rory Riley Topping and Josh Rultenberg say it’s worse than bad.

Their new book says gerrymandering is arguably one of the greatest existential threats to U.S. democracy.

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk about their book “Draw the Line in Ohio: How One State’s Fight for Fair Maps Explains Gerrymandering in America.”

Guests:



Rory Riley Topping, co-author, “Draw the Line in Ohio: How One State’s Fight for Fair Maps Explains Gerrymandering in America”

Josh Rultenberg, co-author, “Draw the Line in Ohio: How One State’s Fight for Fair Maps Explains Gerrymandering in America”

Jen Miller, executive director, League of Women Voters of Ohio

This discussion was pre-recorded, so we can’t take questions. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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