Rebuilding trust in the democratic process will not be quick, and panelists at the University of Cincinnati on Friday afternoon agree the time to do it is…
Ohio’s Secretary of State Frank LaRose is warning voters to be vigilant when they come across information regarding politics and government on social...
In a state long known for its deep red conservative credentials, religious progressives in Indiana are now trying to win some political battles by wooing minority communities.
University of Cincinnati Political Science Professor Richard Harknett warned congress last month that the U.S. remains at high risk for foreign intrusion…
Germans get ready to head to the polls in five days for their country’s national elections, deciding on a new Parliament and whether Chancellor Angela…
WVXU politics reporter Howard Wilkinson talked with News Director Maryanne Zeleznik Monday morning about President Trump's Elections Integrity Commission…
Hamilton County’s polling places could soon replace paper poll books with electronic ones – possibly by November’s election.The Hamilton County Board of…