Which local school levies passed and failed

Proposed income taxes from school districts outnumbered new proposed property taxes on local ballots this election as schools look for new ways to appeal to voters concerned about high property tax bills.

None of the six proposed income tax measures passed Tuesday night, while two of the four property tax measures were successful.

For many Southwest Ohio school districts, additional funding from new levies will help them avoid sizable budget cuts in 2027.

Bethel-Tate Local Schools

Voters in the Bethel-Tate Local School District chose not to extend the existing fixed-sum operating levy for another five years. The 5.48-mill property tax would've brought in about $1.51 million annually. The levy was last approved in May 2021.

The small rural school district has cut staff, reduced transportation services to state minimums, and increased student athletic participation fees in recent years to cut back on its spending.

The levy costs taxpayers $192 annually per $100,000 of home value.

Cincinnati Public Schools

Cincinnati Public's five-year, 7-mill property tax levy was approved by voters Tuesday night.

The levy is set to generate $66.3 million annually for CPS starting in 2027 and is expected to help the district retain current programs and services next fall and avoid deficit spending in the coming years.

CPS received notice from the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce earlier this fall that it will likely face a projected $44.5 million deficit by the 2029 fiscal year if it doesn't make immediate cuts or pass a levy.

With this levy's approval, the school district can likely avoid major cost-saving measures for next school year, including school consolidation, reduced student transportation, and the addition of student pay-to-play fees to avoid deficit spending.

This was the first time CPS has asked voters to approve an additional tax in 10 years.

Fairfield City Schools

Fairfield’s proposed 1.25% earned income tax levy was denied by voters.

The new tax's failure at the ballot box comes not long after a similar 1.25% continuing income tax proposal failed this past May. The last time Fairfield successfully passed a ballot initiative was in 2011.

Earlier this year, the Board of Education approved potential spending reductions for the 2027-2028 school year that will now be implemented. Those included the elimination of dozens of administrative and classroom positions, and higher pay-to-play fees.

Franklin City Schools

Franklin Schools proposed a 1.25% earned income tax to raise approximately $7.4 million annually over the next five years and allow the district to roll back one mill of local property taxes. The issue was rejected by voters.

After previous failed attempts to pass a levy, Franklin cut around $11.7 million from its operating budget. With another failure at the ballot box Tuesday, the district plans to make even more reductions ahead of next school year.

Lakota Local Schools

Voters in the Lakota Local School District approved the school's 37-year, $223 million replacement bond issue to fund its Master Facilities Plan.

The 2.20-mill bond costs about $77 per $100,000 of home value and will start collecting in 2029, after an existing 2.23-mill bond expires in 2028. The district says the replacement bond will not increase taxes.

The bond will fund a portion of the district's Master Facilities Plan, which includes renovations to Lakota's 6th-12th grade buildings to accommodate its growing enrollment. Lakota currently has more than 17,000 students and anticipates enrollment will reach 19,000 by 2033.

A previous bond issue totaling $506 million failed last November. The revenue from that ballot measure would have additionally overhauled Lakota's elementary school buildings.

Lebanon City Schools

Lebanon's proposed 10-year, 1% earned income tax was unsuccessful at the ballot box Tuesday. The levy would've covered the school district's current operating expenses, capital improvements, and helped the district avoid future deficit spending in the coming years.

North College Hill City Schools

North College Hill proposed a five-year 1.25% earned income tax this fall to prevent deficit spending and avoid a possible fiscal emergency. The levy failed Tuesday night.

Before the start of the current school year, North College Hill cut 18 teaching positions and extracurriculars like soccer and high school jazz band to reduce its spending by $2 million. The new levy will generate about $2 million a year and will allow the district to retain its current services.

With this levy's failure, the school district will need to cut $1.8 million from next year's budget.

Northwest Local Schools

Northwest Local proposed a new five-year, 1.5% earned income tax this year to replace two existing property tax levies set to expire in 2027 and 2029. The now-rejected levy was expected to bring in $32 million a year to fund the district's daily operations.

Without the new funding, Northwest plans to cut $7 million from its 2027-2028 school year budget and implement cost-saving measures, which include raising student pay-to-play fees to $800 per student.

Southwest Local Schools

Southwest Local's continuing 0.25% earned income tax was rejected by voters. It was estimated to generate $2 million in new revenue for the school system each year had it passed.

The district says the levy would've helped cover costs as it anticipates state funding to drop by $3 million in the next fiscal year.

Sycamore Community Schools

The school district placed a new combined 6.95-mill continuing property tax proposal on the ballot to cover its current expenses and fund permanent improvements. Voters approved the measure on Election Day. It will bring in nearly $18 million in new revenue a year.

About 85% of Sycamore's total funding comes from local millage. The new levy will help it avoid having a negative cash balance by the 2029 fiscal year.

Winton Woods City Schools

Voters rejected Winton Woods' proposed 6.95-mill continuing property tax Tuesday night.

The levy's failure means the school board expects to reduce funding for student clubs, summer school, and tutoring, and eliminate district-funded field-trip transportation.

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