Hamilton County Children's Services levy passes

Despite an increase, voters Tuesday approved Issue 10, the Hamilton County's Children's Services levy.

The new levy is expected to generate approximately $117 million per year and cost about $121 per $100,000 of home value. The existing levy, which expires at the end of this year, costs approximately $82 per $100,000 of home value.

While the levy is an increase, it won't provide all the funding needed to pay for the state-mandated services Job and Family Services must provide. A committee that reviews all county levies has determined Job and Family Services needs the levy to generate $144 million annually to continue to provide base-level, mandated services. County commissioners, however, worried taxpayers would balk at increase such a levy would require — $157 per $100,000 of home value. They approved running a smaller request and say they'll work with Job and Family Services to make spending cuts and find additional funding sources.

The agency has already made $36 million in reductions to help deal with a budget shortfall created by a rising number of kids in the system, and increased costs of care. It's also reviewing levels of care to ensure they're balanced.

Other cost-saving measures underway include: looking for changes to the intake model; placing more children in kinship care rather than traditional foster care or residential homes; maximizing reimbursements; identifying non-mandated services; and lobbying state leaders to provide more support.

The Children's Services levy funds state-mandated services including foster care, treatment and prevention programs for abused and/or neglected children, case management, and more. Job and Family Services reports 13,252 children relied on services last year. The agency says about 80% of services it provides are required by the state. If the levy fails, Hamilton County would have to pay for those services out of the General Fund.

Here's a list of services from the Job and Family Services website:



Child abuse and neglect investigations

24/7 crisis response and hotline (241-KIDS)

Emergency support and safe placement for children removed from unsafe environments

Case management, family reunification

Kinship support to help relatives caring for children removed from unsafe homes

Foster care and adoption

Behavioral health services for children — many with increasing and complex needs

Support for older teens aging out of foster care to prevent homelessness and instability

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