The power to pardon in Ohio and Kentucky

Former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin made national headlines in 2019 when he granted clemency to hundreds of Kentuckians on his way out of office after a tight race against Andy Beshear. Some pardons were particularly controversial, like in cases where those pardoned were convicted rapists and murderers.

Now, there's a constitutional amendment on the November ballot in Kentucky that would limit the power of a governor to grant clemency near the end of their term.

In Ohio, there are already some limits to the governor's ability to grant clemency. With Gov. Mike DeWine's days in office coming to an end, some are calling on him to take action and review some such cases.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the power of a governor to grant clemency in Ohio and Kentucky.

Guests:



Joe Sonka, enterprise statehouse reporter, Kentucky Public Radio

Laura Bischoff, state government reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer



Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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