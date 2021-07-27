-
A man pardoned by former Gov. Matt Bevin for a 2014 murder has been indicted on federal charges related to the same incident.
-
On the weekly news review:The Ohio House of Representatives ousted its speaker on Thursday, offering what was the second dose of bad news for Republican…
-
Kentucky’s new Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron has asked the FBI to investigate controversial pardons issued by former Gov. Matt Bevin at the...
-
If you want to know what kind of person the former Kentucky governor really is, read on.Be warned, though, you may feel dirty after doing so and want to…
-
On his way out of office, former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin issued a series of pardons and sentence commutations for convicted murderers and the rapist of a…
-
In one of his last acts before leaving office, Governor Matt Bevin has pardoned a Kentucky man convicted of sexually abusing his young stepdaughter. The...
-
Gov. Matt Bevin says that he looks forward to returning to the private sector once his term as governor ends on December 10.Bevin, a Republican, lost his…
-
More than a week after initial results showed him losing to Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear by more than 5,000 votes, Gov. Matt Bevin has…
-
For all the pre-election wind Donald Trump expended on behalf of Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin, you might assume that the president would like to see his good…
-
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says that it appears Gov. Matt Bevin has lost his bid for reelection, even though Bevin still hasn’t conceded the...