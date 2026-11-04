Several tight races in Northern Kentucky could result in a recount

Northern Kentucky had a number of highly contested local races this election, and in a few cases the winners are leading by less than 1% of the vote.

In Boone County, Chet Hand won the race for Judge/Executive after defeating longtime incumbent Gary Moore for the Republican primary in May.

While a record number of Democratic candidates ran for county commissioner, none were able to flip the seats.

But voters flipped the historically Republican 65th representative district seat: Democrat Aaron John Currin won that race against Republican incumbent Stephanie Dietz.

In Fort Thomas, voters ousted four incumbents after public concerns about financial issues and transparency. Mayoral candidate Sharon McKnight is also the expected winner, though she is only 25 votes ahead of incumbent Andy Ellison.

The mayoral race in Erlanger is also tight, with incumbent Jessica Fette ahead by only 56 votes.

Races where candidates won by less than 1% of the vote may be recounted at the request of the candidate. Based on unofficial preliminary results, those include:

Fort Thomas Mayor

Fort Thomas City Council

Elsmere Mayor

Elsmere City Council

Erlanger Mayor

Erlanger City Council

Park Hills City Council

Walton City Council

The deadline to request a recount is 4 p.m. on Nov. 10.

Kenton County Clerk Gabrielle Summe said in the case of perfect ties, such as the sixth seat for Park Hills City Council, the law states it is “luck of the draw.”

“By Kentucky Law it is basically the luck of the draw and there are several ways to do that. For example, a coin toss,” Summe said. “Once we discuss we will contact the candidates and set up a time to deal with the tie.”

Full election results

See election results for Boone, Campbell and Kenton Counties below.

Results are unofficial until all remaining ballots (such as absentee and provisional) are counted and confirmed by the county's Board of Elections.

In most cases, only winners are listed, in alphabetical order by first name. For a full list of candidates who ran in the race, visit the Secretary of State’s candidate filings.

Local city council and city commission races are nonpartisan, meaning candidates do not run under a registered political party.

Jump to:

Boone County

County Judge/ Executive: Chet Hand (R)

County Commissioner



District 1: Cathy Hudson Falig (R)

District 2: John Schickel (R)

District 3 (uncontested): Jesse A Brewer (R)

County Clerk — uncontested: Justin Crigler (R)

County Attorney — uncontested: Jordan Dallar Turner (R)

Sheriff — uncontested: Les Hill (R)

Jailer — uncontested: Jason Maydak (R)

Property Valuation Administrator — uncontested: Jonathan L Brown (R)

Magistrate/ Justice of the Peace: None

Constable



District 1 (uncontested): David Flaig (R)

District 2 (uncontested): Patrick Bailey (R)

District 3 (uncontested): James Nelson (R)

Coroner — uncontested: Missy Rittinger (R)

Surveyor — uncontested: Greg Larison (R)

Florence

Mayor: Julie Metzger Aubuchon

City Legislative Body



Angie Cable

Diane Whalen

Duane Froelicher

Gary Winn

Lesley Chambers

Shari Kilmer

Union

Mayor: John J. Mefford

City Legislative Body



Christopher Reeves

Doug Bine

Eric Dulaney

George Eldridge

Walton

Mayor: Terri Lynn Courtney

City Legislative Body — 6 seats, recount possible if requested



Eric M. Tungate (640 votes, 13.7%) Paula M. Jolley (633 votes, 13.5%) Amy Long (605 votes, 12.9%) Dan Martin (554 votes, 11.8%) Sherry Gaskill (522 votes, 11.2%) Paul David Washburn (486 votes, 10.4%)

Candidate Mark S. Carnahan is currently ranked seventh with 460 votes (9.8%)

Campbell County

County Judge/Executive — uncontested: Andrew Schabell (R)

County Commissioner



District 1 (uncontested): Brian Painter (R)

District 2 (uncontested): Geoff Besecker (R)

District 3 (uncontested): Tom Lampe (R)

County Clerk — uncontested: Jim Luersen (R)

Sheriff — uncontested: Mike Jansen (R)

Jailer — uncontested: Ryan Grosser

Property Valuation Administrator — uncontested: Fred A. Macke (R)

Magistrate/ Justice of the Peace



District 1 (uncontested): Frank Meyer (R)

District 2 (uncontested): Mike Dutle (D)

Constable



District 1 (uncontested): Sean Donelan (R)

District 2 (uncontested): Kevin Sell (R)

District 3 (uncontested): William Hunt (R)

Coroner: None

Surveyor — uncontested: Ryan Hartig (R)

Alexandria

Mayor — uncontested: Robert Strong

City Legislative Body



Laura Fincher

Michael McGrath

Nick Sears

Patrick Blair

Stacey Graus

Thomas Baldridge

Bellevue

Mayor — uncontested: David Fessler

City Legislative Body



Charlie Zimmerman

Chasity Bothman

Kara Harp

Mike Almoslechner

Shauna Kruse

Stephen Guidugli

California

Mayor — uncontested: Emma Neises

City Legislative Body



Chrissy Sizemore

Christopher Sizemore

Larry Hiller

Sally O'Day

Cold Spring

Mayor — uncontested: David Penque

City Legislative body



Cindy Moore

Joe Heil

Laura Vroegindewey

Lisa Cavanaugh

Paul Kloeker

Steve Cunningham

Crestview

Mayor — uncontested: Shane Owens

City Legislative body (will have three empty seats)



Adam J Record

Dayton

Mayor — uncontested: Ben Baker

City Legislative body



Aaron Judd

Beth Nyman

Donna Leger

Jessica Lovins

Joseph Neary

Tarris Horton

Fort Thomas

Mayor: Sharon Macknight leads with 33,354 votes (50.18%), with Andy Ellison at 3,329 votes (49.81%)

City Legislative Body — 6 seats, recount possible if requested



Adam Blau (3,205 votes, 10.4%) Steve Arey (3,004 votes, 9.8%) Lauren McIntosh (2,935 votes, 9.5%) Mary Anne Brown (2,864 votes, 9.3%) Allison Alessandro (2,816 votes, 9.2%) Brandon Roller (2,755 votes, 8.96%)

Candidate Ken Bowman is currently ranked seventh with 2,742 votes (8.92%); candidate Eric Strange is currently ranked eighth with 2,664 votes (8.67%).

Highland Heights

Mayor — uncontested: Gregory Meyers

City Legislative Body



Christie Fillhardt

Deborah Ball

Gary Chinn

John Braun

Patricia Hayley

Rene Heinrich

Melbourne

Mayor — uncontested: Ronnie Walton

City Legislative body



Karen Daley

Paul Landwehr

Robert Heck

T. Darlene Walton

Mentor

Mayor — uncontested: Jonathan Daniels

City Legislative body



Eric Brock

Keith Futscher

Lawrence Strasinger

Margaret Gosney

Newport

Position of Mayor is not up for election.

City Legislative Body



Julie Smith-Morrow

Mike Radwanski

Aaron Sutherland

Ken Rechtin

Silver Grove

Mayor — uncontested: Neal Bedel

City Legislative body



Eric Noble

Joe Pelle

Julie Ziegler

Justin Imhoff

Lauren Franzen

Rachel Cooper

Southgate

Mayor: Mark Messmer

City Legislative Body



Aileen Okura

Alec Angel

Daniel Speier

Elizabeth Hartman

Jason Lanham

Phyllis Yeager

Wilder

Mayor — uncontested: Valerie Jones

City Legislative Body



Greg Adams

Jeffrey Moles

Jim Profitt

Luke Glaser

Robert Blankenship

Sandy Decker

Woodlawn

Mayor — uncontested: Nicholas Osburg

City Legislative body



Brian Griffin

Cynthia Rose

Joseph Kellinghaus

Whitney Rodriguez

Kenton County

County Judge/ Executive — uncontested: Kris A. Knochelmann (R)

County Commissioner



District 1: Beth Sewell (R)

District 2: Jeff Nicely (R)

District 3: Scott Kimmich (R)

County Clerk — uncontested: Gabrielle Summe (R)

Sheriff: Larry Shelton (R)

Jailer — uncontested: Mark Fields (R)

Property Valuation Administrator — uncontested: Darlene Plummer (R)

Magistrate/ Justice of the Peace: Stephen L.J. Hoffman (D)

Constable District 2 — uncontested: Thomas Turner (R)

Coroner — uncontested: Amber Constantino (R)

Surveyor — uncontested: James Shumate (R)

Bromley

Mayor — uncontested: Michael Denham

City Council

Andrew Clift

Dave Radford

Kelly Dudley

Matthew Walker

Micheal Kendall

Tim Wartman

Covington

Position of Mayor is not up for election.

City Legislative body



Bill Wells

Cari McMurtry Garriga

Dan Francis

Jay Fossett

Tim Acri

Tim Downing

Crescent Springs

Mayor: Jeff Smith

City Legislative Body



Bob Mueller

Carol McGowan

Jeannine Bell Smith

Mark Wurtenberger

Michele Hogan

Robert Flaherty

Crestview Hills

Mayor — uncontested: Paul Meier

City Legislative Body



David Kramer

Edward Wise

Lawrence Ruehl

Mark Lehman

Timothy McKinley

William Dorsey

Edgewood

Mayor: John David Link

City Legislative Body



Ben Barlage

Bridget Spears

Jeff Schreiver

Joe Messmer

Rob Thelen

W. Ruehl

Elsmere

Mayor: Marty Lenhof leads with 788 votes (50.42%); Eric Bunzow has 775 votes (49.58%)

City Legislative Body — 6 seats, recount possible if requested

Joanne Barnett-Smith (762 votes, 11.7%) Gloria Grubbs (756 votes, 11.6%) Sarah Underwood (724 votes, 11.2%) Maria Vogt (696 votes, 10.7%) Justin Clifford Wade (681 votes, 10.5%) Andrew Myatt (665 votes, 10.2%)

Candidate Carson Scalf is currently ranked seventh with 626 votes (9.6%).

Erlanger

Mayor: Jessica Fette leads with 2,877 votes (50.49%); Diana Niceley has 2,821 votes (49.51%)

City Legislative Body — 9 seats, recount possible if requested

Thomas Cahill (2,716 votes, 8.5%) Jennifer Jasper-Lucas (2,714 votes, 8.5%) Renee Wilson (2,390 votes, 7.5%) Corine L. Pitts (2,269 votes, 7.1%) Michele Fields (2,204 votes, 6.9%) Holly Anderson (2,174 votes, 6.8%) Courtney Hundley (2,151 votes, 6.8%) Renee Skidmore (2,094 votes, 6.6%) Chris Herrmann (2,015 votes, 6.3%)

Candidate Barry E. Brown is currently ranked tenth with 2,004 votes (6.3%); candidates Christopher Farmer and Victoria Kyle are ranked joint eleventh with 1,962 votes (6.2%); candidate Tyson Hermes is ranked twelfth with 1,860 votes (5.8%).



Fairview

Mayor — uncontested: Beverly Willman

City Legislative Body



Brenda Hobbs

Fred Wilson Jr.

Harry Sprott

Leslie Sturgeon

Fort Mitchell

Mayor — uncontested: Greg Pohlgeers

City Legislative Body



Alyson Roeding

Bradley Leeke

Jared Arlinghaus

Jeff Dietrich

Jerry Deatherage

Kim Nachazel

Vicki Boerger

Fort Wright

Mayor — uncontested: David Hatter

City Legislative Body



Bernie Wessels

Donna Ross

Jason Collins

Justin Weber

Margie Witt

Scott Wall

Independence

Mayor: Carol Franzen

City Legislative Body



Bryan Roemer

Chris Vogelpohl

David Cooper

Greg Waite

Matt Fehler

Thomas Brinker

Kenton Vale

Mayor — uncontested: Mike Pendery

City Legislative Body



George Zunda

Marsha Patrick

Michael Burdge

Patricia Noll

Lakeside Park

Mayor: Paul Markgraf

City Legislative Body



Adam Perkins

David Wolfer

George Best

Michael Lippert

Tom Bernheimer

Tyler Gastright

Ludlow

Mayor: Sarah Thompson

City Legislative Body



Brian Bumgarner

Chad Finni

David Ziegler

Ken Wynn

Meagan Guthrie

Paula Graszus

Park Hills

Mayor: Kathy Zembrodt

City Legislative Body — 6 seats, recount possible if requested

Pamela Spoor (654 votes, 12%) Dan Lutz (607 votes, 11.2%) Greg Claypole (607 votes, 11.2%) Joe Brandner (569 votes, 10.5%) Marty Boyer (545 votes, 10%) Joe Daugherty and Steve Elkins, each with 530 votes (9.7%)

Candidate Carlton Trinkle is currently ranked eighth with 511 votes (9.4%)

Kenton County Clerk Gabrielle Summe said in the case of perfect ties, the law states it is “luck of the draw.”

“By Kentucky Law it is basically the luck of the draw and there are several ways to do that. For example, a coin toss,” Summe said. “Once we discuss we will contact the candidates and set up a time to deal with the tie.”

Ryland Heights

Mayor — uncontested: John Cole

City Legislative Body



Carrol Bowman

Jason Ponder

Jill Smith

Ralph Collins

Taylor Mill

Mayor: Daniel Bell

City Legislative Body



Ed Kuehne

James Bertram

Mark Kreimborg

Rose Merritt

Villa Hills

Mayor — uncontested: Heather Jansen

City Legislative Body



Cathy Stover

Chad Bilz

Matthew Hayden

Pamela McQueen

Scott Ringo

Seth Thompson

Read More

