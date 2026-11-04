Two Cincinnati Council members headed to other elected offices

Two Cincinnati City Council members have won elections to other offices and will leave City Hall by early January.

For Ohio Treasurer, Democrat Seth Walsh leads Republican Jay Edwards by less than 50,000 votes, with all precincts reporting but over 100,000 outstanding absentee and provisional ballots.

Edwards posted a concession to social media Wednesday afternoon, congratulating "those who rode the wave to victory."

Walsh posted a victory message Wednesday, thanking voters for choosing "a future rooted in accountability, and transparency."

Cincinnati City Council member Meeka Owens also won her election for a spot on Hamilton County Commission.

"As I prepare to transition to my new role as Hamilton County Commissioner, I carry with me the lessons, relationships, and experiences that have shaped my time on Council," Owens said in a statement. "My commitment to the people of Cincinnati remains as strong as ever, and I look forward to continuing that service in a new capacity."

What happens to the City Council seats?

Walsh and Owens must resign from City Council before taking the oath of office for their new positions. For Walsh, that's before Jan. 11; for Owens, it's before Jan. 1.

Per the city charter, each council member selects a "successor designee" (or multiple) to choose a person to complete the rest of their Council term. In this case, the terms expire at the end of 2027.

For now, Owens has chosen Council members Walsh and Evan Nolan for that job.

Walsh has chosen Owens to pick his replacement.

The timing of those decisions may be complicated by when each decides to resign. Owens said in a statement she intends to stay on City Council "for as long as I am permitted" and says she will share additional information about her resignation and successor "in the coming days."

These may not be the only vacancies on City Council; Chris Wetterich from our news partner the Cincinnati Business Courier, reports Council member Anna Albi may be tapped for a position in Gov.-elect Amy Acton's administration.

Albi has chosen Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney and Mark Jeffreys to choose her replacement if her seat is ever vacated.

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