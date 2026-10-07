Your voter guide to Ohio's November 2026 election

On the ballot in Ohio's Nov. 3 election is everything from governor and U.S. senator to county commissioners.

Here is everything you need to know to vote, whether you plan to do so in person or by mail. You can check if you are registered on the Ohio Secretary of State's website, and if you're not, you can get registered on the same site. Registration for the November election closed Monday, Oct. 5, but registering now means you'll be set for the next election.

Of note for voters in Hamilton County: You may see new polling locations and/or congressional districts. The county's board of elections has consolidated some precincts since the last election, and a new congressional map is in place (at least through 2030). The board sent postcards with updated information to those affected by the change.

Below are links to our coverage of ballot measures and races. Candidates are listed in alphabetical order; this list will be updated with links to interviews as they become available. Until then, we linked to each candidate's campaign website.

Click the links below to be taken directly to a specific section:



State offices and Issue 3

Issue 3 - Ohio Constitutional Amendment

Ohio voters will see one statewide ballot measure on Nov. 3: Issue 3.

Ohio's Republican supermajority pushed for Issue 3, a constitutional amendment that asks voters whether they should have to show government-issued photo ID for any in-person voting.

According to state law, photo ID already is required to vote before and on Election Day, and has been since 2023.

Here's what Issue 3 would change, if approved by a majority of voters, as outlined in the issue's ballot language:



Require voters to present an approved form of government issued photo identification in order to vote.

Allow state law to provide for an alternative method of verifying a voter’s identity for a voter who has a sincere religious objection to being photographed and, therefore, does not possess an approved form of government-issued photo identification.

Require that voters who do not vote in person provide an approved form of government-issued photo identification, unless the law authorizes those persons to vote by providing a signature and at least one other specified unique identifier.

Define approved forms of government-issued photo identification as an unexpired Ohio driver license or state identification card; a United States passport or passport card; or a United States military identification card, Ohio National Guard identification card, or United States Department of Veterans Affairs identification card.

A "yes" vote means you approve of Issue 3; a "no" vote means you reject Issue 3.

Governor

Amy Acton (D)

Don Kissick (L)

Vivek Ramaswamy (R)

Attorney General

Keith Faber (R)

John J. Kulewicz (D)

LISTEN: A look at statewide races for Secretary of State and Attorney General

Auditor of State

Annette Blackwell (D)

Frank LaRose (R)

Secretary of State

Tom Pruss (L)

Allison Russo (D)

Robert Sprague (R)

LISTEN: A look at statewide races for Secretary of State and Attorney General

Treasurer of State

Jay Edwards (R)

Seth Walsh (D)

U.S. Senate

Sherrod Brown (D)

Jon Husted (R)

Greg Levy (I)

William B. Redpath (L)

LISTEN: Analysis of Ohio's U.S. Senate race

Ohio Supreme Court

For full term beginning Jan. 1, 2027

Daniel R. Hawkins (R)

Marilyn Zayas (D)

For full term beginning Jan. 2, 2027

Jennifer Brunner (D)

Colleen O'Donnell (R)

LISTEN: What you need to know about Ohio Supreme Court and Hamilton County judicial races

Butler County

8th Congressional District

Vanessa Enoch (D)

Warren Davidson (R; incumbent)

Levies

Various school levies

Clermont County

2nd Congressional District

Jennifer Mazzukelli (D)

David Taylor (R; incumbent)

62nd Ohio House District

Ian Schwartz (D)

Jean Schmidt (R; incumbent)

Clermont County Commission

Joe Wessels (D)

Claire Corcoran (R; incumbent)

Levies

Various school levies

Hamilton County

1st Congressional District

Eric Conroy (R)

Greg Landsman (D; incumbent)

Nathan Weise (L)

LISTEN: Meet the Democrat and Libertarian running to for Ohio's 1st congressional district

8th Congressional District

Vanessa Enoch (D)

Warren Davidson (R; incumbent)

9th District State Senator

Catherine Ingram (D)

Linda D. Matthews (R)

26th District State Representative

Tom Brinkman (R)

Ashley Bryant Bailey (D)

Hamilton County Judgeships

LISTEN: What you need to know about Ohio Supreme Court and Hamilton County judicial races

1st District Court of Appeals

Ginger Bock

Court of Common Pleas, term beginning Jan. 1, 2027

Katie Casch

Donte Johnson

Court of Common Pleas, term beginning Jan. 2, 2027

Christian A. Jenkins

Betsy Sundermann

Court of Common Pleas, term beginning Jan. 4, 2027

Chris Wagner

Court of Common Pleas, term beginning Feb. 9, 2027

Roger Bouchard (no website available)

Jennifer Branch

Court of Common Pleas, term beginning Feb. 10, 2027

Dennis Charles Mahoney

Alan C. Triggs

Court of Common Pleas, term beginning Feb. 11, 2027

Robert A. Goering

Latoya S. Maley

Court of Common Pleas, term beginning Feb. 12, 2027

Wende C. Cross (no website available)

Court of Common Pleas, term beginning Feb. 13, 2027

Alison Hatheway

Court of Common Pleas (drug court), term beginning Jan. 3, 2027

Nicole L. Sanders

Court of Common Pleas (probate), term beginning Feb. 9, 2027

Elizabeth A. Tye

Ralph Winkler

Court of Common Pleas (juvenile), term beginning Feb. 14, 2027

Kari L. Bloom

Susan Luken

Court of Common Pleas (domestic relations), term beginning July 1, 2027

Tiffany Evans

Court of Common Pleas, unexpired term ending Jan. 3, 2029

Sarah Henry

Chris McDowell

Court of Common Pleas, unexpired term ending Jan. 14, 2029

Leah Dinkelacker

Manisha Kotian

LISTEN: What you need to know about Ohio Supreme Court and Hamilton County judicial races

Hamilton County Commission

Carrie Davis (write-in)

Meeka Owens (D)

Jonathan Pearson (R)

RELATED: Hamilton County Commission candidates on Cincinnati Edition

County Auditor

Jessica E. Miranda (D)

Levies

Children's Services levy (Issue 10)

Various school levies

Warren County

1st Congressional District

Eric Conroy (R)

Greg Landsman (D; incumbent)

Nathan Weise (L)

LISTEN: Meet the Democrat and Libertarian running to for Ohio's 1st congressional district

Warren County Commission

Katherine Bowles (L)

Tom Grossmann (R; incumbent)

Ian Logan (D)

Levies

Various school levies

