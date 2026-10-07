Your voter guide to Ohio's November 2026 election
On the ballot in Ohio's Nov. 3 election is everything from governor and U.S. senator to county commissioners.
Here is everything you need to know to vote, whether you plan to do so in person or by mail. You can check if you are registered on the Ohio Secretary of State's website, and if you're not, you can get registered on the same site. Registration for the November election closed Monday, Oct. 5, but registering now means you'll be set for the next election.
Of note for voters in Hamilton County: You may see new polling locations and/or congressional districts. The county's board of elections has consolidated some precincts since the last election, and a new congressional map is in place (at least through 2030). The board sent postcards with updated information to those affected by the change.
Below are links to our coverage of ballot measures and races. Candidates are listed in alphabetical order; this list will be updated with links to interviews as they become available. Until then, we linked to each candidate's campaign website.
Click the links below to be taken directly to a specific section:
State offices and Issue 3
Issue 3 - Ohio Constitutional Amendment
Ohio voters will see one statewide ballot measure on Nov. 3: Issue 3.
Ohio's Republican supermajority pushed for Issue 3, a constitutional amendment that asks voters whether they should have to show government-issued photo ID for any in-person voting.
According to state law, photo ID already is required to vote before and on Election Day, and has been since 2023.
Here's what Issue 3 would change, if approved by a majority of voters, as outlined in the issue's ballot language:
- Require voters to present an approved form of government issued photo identification in order to vote.
- Allow state law to provide for an alternative method of verifying a voter’s identity for a voter who has a sincere religious objection to being photographed and, therefore, does not possess an approved form of government-issued photo identification.
- Require that voters who do not vote in person provide an approved form of government-issued photo identification, unless the law authorizes those persons to vote by providing a signature and at least one other specified unique identifier.
- Define approved forms of government-issued photo identification as an unexpired Ohio driver license or state identification card; a United States passport or passport card; or a United States military identification card, Ohio National Guard identification card, or United States Department of Veterans Affairs identification card.
A "yes" vote means you approve of Issue 3; a "no" vote means you reject Issue 3.
Governor
Amy Acton (D)
Don Kissick (L)
Vivek Ramaswamy (R)
Attorney General
Keith Faber (R)
John J. Kulewicz (D)
LISTEN: A look at statewide races for Secretary of State and Attorney General
Auditor of State
Annette Blackwell (D)
Frank LaRose (R)
Secretary of State
Tom Pruss (L)
Allison Russo (D)
Robert Sprague (R)
LISTEN: A look at statewide races for Secretary of State and Attorney General
Treasurer of State
Jay Edwards (R)
Seth Walsh (D)
U.S. Senate
Sherrod Brown (D)
Jon Husted (R)
Greg Levy (I)
William B. Redpath (L)
LISTEN: Analysis of Ohio's U.S. Senate race
Ohio Supreme Court
For full term beginning Jan. 1, 2027
Daniel R. Hawkins (R)
Marilyn Zayas (D)
For full term beginning Jan. 2, 2027
Jennifer Brunner (D)
Colleen O'Donnell (R)
LISTEN: What you need to know about Ohio Supreme Court and Hamilton County judicial races
Butler County
8th Congressional District
Vanessa Enoch (D)
Warren Davidson (R; incumbent)
Levies
Various school levies
Clermont County
2nd Congressional District
Jennifer Mazzukelli (D)
David Taylor (R; incumbent)
62nd Ohio House District
Ian Schwartz (D)
Jean Schmidt (R; incumbent)
Clermont County Commission
Joe Wessels (D)
Claire Corcoran (R; incumbent)
Levies
Various school levies
Hamilton County
1st Congressional District
Eric Conroy (R)
Greg Landsman (D; incumbent)
Nathan Weise (L)
LISTEN: Meet the Democrat and Libertarian running to for Ohio's 1st congressional district
8th Congressional District
Vanessa Enoch (D)
Warren Davidson (R; incumbent)
9th District State Senator
Catherine Ingram (D)
Linda D. Matthews (R)
26th District State Representative
Tom Brinkman (R)
Ashley Bryant Bailey (D)
Hamilton County Judgeships
LISTEN: What you need to know about Ohio Supreme Court and Hamilton County judicial races
1st District Court of Appeals
Court of Common Pleas, term beginning Jan. 1, 2027
Court of Common Pleas, term beginning Jan. 2, 2027
Christian A. Jenkins
Betsy Sundermann
Court of Common Pleas, term beginning Jan. 4, 2027
Court of Common Pleas, term beginning Feb. 9, 2027
Roger Bouchard (no website available)
Jennifer Branch
Court of Common Pleas, term beginning Feb. 10, 2027
Dennis Charles Mahoney
Alan C. Triggs
Court of Common Pleas, term beginning Feb. 11, 2027
Robert A. Goering
Latoya S. Maley
Court of Common Pleas, term beginning Feb. 12, 2027
Wende C. Cross (no website available)
Court of Common Pleas, term beginning Feb. 13, 2027
Court of Common Pleas (drug court), term beginning Jan. 3, 2027
Court of Common Pleas (probate), term beginning Feb. 9, 2027
Court of Common Pleas (juvenile), term beginning Feb. 14, 2027
Court of Common Pleas (domestic relations), term beginning July 1, 2027
Court of Common Pleas, unexpired term ending Jan. 3, 2029
Court of Common Pleas, unexpired term ending Jan. 14, 2029
Leah Dinkelacker
Manisha Kotian
LISTEN: What you need to know about Ohio Supreme Court and Hamilton County judicial races
Hamilton County Commission
Carrie Davis (write-in)
Meeka Owens (D)
Jonathan Pearson (R)
RELATED: Hamilton County Commission candidates on Cincinnati Edition
County Auditor
Levies
Children's Services levy (Issue 10)
Various school levies
Warren County
1st Congressional District
Eric Conroy (R)
Greg Landsman (D; incumbent)
Nathan Weise (L)
LISTEN: Meet the Democrat and Libertarian running to for Ohio's 1st congressional district
Warren County Commission
Katherine Bowles (L)
Tom Grossmann (R; incumbent)
Ian Logan (D)
Levies
Various school levies