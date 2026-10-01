What you need to know about Ohio Supreme Court and Hamilton County judicial races

Early voting starts Tuesday, Oct. 6. Have you made your decision on the candidates for judge you'll see on the ballot?

Judicial races can be confusing for voters. Where do you get information on the candidates, their record and the bench they are running to serve on?

Today on Cincinnati Edition, we break down the Ohio Supreme Court races and look at the candidates on the ballot for Hamilton County Court.

You can find more information on these races at Vote 411 and at the Cincinnati Bar Association.

Guests:



Terry Coates, president, Cincinnati Bar Association

Jack Greiner, committee on the Judiciary, Cincinnati Bar Association

Jonathan Entin, professor emeritus of law, Case Western Reserve University

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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