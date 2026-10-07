Meet the Democrat and Libertarian running to represent Ohio's 1st congressional district

Ohio's 1st congressional district is on the ballot this Election Day.

The seat is being targeted by the National Republican Congressional Committee, which wants to flip the seat. And Swing Left, which supports Democrats running for office, considers it one of 16 "must-hold" districts.

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk with Congressman Greg Landsman, the Democratic incumbent, and Nathan Weise, the Libertarian candidate in the race. We discuss the war in Iran, affordability, AI, data centers and why they're running.

You'll hear from Republican candidate Eric Conroy on Cincinnati Edition tomorrow.

These interviews were pre-recorded, so we can't take your calls. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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