Analysis of Ohio's U.S. Senate race

Ohio’s U.S. Senate race has become one of the must-watch contests in the midterms with former Senator Sherrod Brown challenging current Senator Jon Husted.

On Cincinnati Edition, a race that could help decide the balance of power in Congress. Will Brown, the Democrat, ride a wave of anger about higher costs back to Washington, D.C.? Or will Husted, the Republican, keep his seat with help on the campaign trail from President Trump? We analyze the race.

Guests:



Karen Kasler, bureau chief, Ohio Public Media Statehouse News Bureau

David Niven, political science professor, University of Cincinnati

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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