The Northern Kentucky Convention Center is expanding with a $3.2 million land purchase from the city of Covington.

In 2017, officials passed an increase to lodging taxes for hotel rooms across Boone, Kenton and Campbell counties. Now, officials are using those funds to purchase 1.6 acres from the city of Covington to expand the Northern Kentucky Convention Center.

“The additional property is intended to support plans for flexible outdoor gathering space, rather than an expansion of the existing building,” wrote Northern Kentucky Convention Center in a press release.

As part of the agreement, Covington will get to use the space for three days a year with no rental fee, until December 2039.

Covington approved the sale to the Northern Kentucky Convention Center Corporation at a meeting on Nov. 17. Officials expect the sale to be final by late 2026 or early 2027.

The Northern Kentucky Convention Center will temporarily close in July 2027 for construction and plans to finish its improvements on the new land and reopen by January 2029.

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