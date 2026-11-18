Cincinnati City Manager Sheryl Long is due for an annual performance review, but City Council will not lead that process this year.

Council member Scotty Johnson announced Tuesday the city plans to hire a third-party consultant instead.

"The consultant's role will be to facilitate a fair, transparent, and consistent evaluation process for the current review period, and to identify any recommended improvements for future evaluations," Johnson said during the Public Safety and Quality of Life Committee, adding the process is being led by Mayor Aftab Pureval's office.

"The independent process is an opportunity to establish a structured, objective, and consistent framework for evaluating the City Manager — one that can be used moving forward no matter who is in the seat," Pureval told WVXU in a statement. "I believe this will allow Council to fulfill its oversight responsibilities, create clear expectations that serve both our institution and our residents, and ensure we’re following productive best practices."

Pureval's chief of staff says the city put out a request for proposals (RFP) and evaluated bids from multiple applicants. The cost is expected to be $148,600; it will come from the City Manager's Office discretionary fund and is not subject to City Council approval. An announcement on the chosen firm is expected within a few weeks.

The RFP says the consultant will establish a "complete annual performance management cycle, including goal development, performance measurement, confidential feedback collection, evaluation administration, facilitation of governing body discussions, reporting of findings, and development planning." It notes that City Council's role as the "sole evaluating authority" should be preserved.

Council member Mark Jeffreys has previously led the performance review process. He says he's been advocating for a third-party review for some time.

"First of all, it's a heavy lift administratively to kind of go through it," he said. "The methodical approach that somebody in a third party can bring is surveying employees, pulling in city data, pulling in resident surveys ... In the past, we've done it ourselves, which was potentially less robust than it could be in terms of reaching out and getting further stakeholder input."

Long presented to the committee Tuesday with her usual year-end report, which usually kicks off the City Council-led performance review.

See Long's presentation slides below (article continues after). Note: the document is 42 pages long; on mobile, only the first page may appear.

Long headlined her presentation with reductions in overall violent crime, especially in shooting incidents, homicides, and robberies.

Two categories of violent crime are trending in the opposite direction: rape is up 55% so far this year compared the same time period last year (with 95 more offenses) and strangulation is up 40% (with 103 more offenses).

Seven council members submitted a motion for Tuesday's agenda requesting more information about those increases. Committee Chair Johnson held the item rather than calling for a vote; he says the administration is already preparing the information and will present the report at the next scheduled meeting on Dec. 1.

Johnson says the apparent increase is, in part, due to a change in state law related to how the numbers are calculated and reported.

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