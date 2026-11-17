There’s a new baby giraffe at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden.

20-year-old Masai giraffe, "Tessa," gave birth to her calf around midnight on Nov. 16. Zoo Director Dave Jenike previously said the calf is Tessa's fifth and likely her last.

The zoo livestreamed the birth – its first ever attempt to share an animal birth with viewers worldwide.

In a Facebook post, the zoo said mom and baby are doing well. Tessa’s previous four births have all gone well.

The stream is live on the zoo's YouTube site:



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