These Cincinnatians resist throwaway fashion, armed with needles and thread

A lot of clothing comes through the doors of Goodwill donation centers every year. The Ohio Valley organization sees something like 43 million pounds of textiles, from last season’s styles to outgrown concert tees and ripped jeans.

“We have to turn that quickly. It takes a lot of people. Every T-shirt has to be pressed out and looked at. Does it have a stain? Does it have a hole? How can we use this? How does it need to be tagged?” says Sherwood MacVeigh, Vice President of Marketing.

Only about half of all clothing donations are quality enough to go to the sales floor. The rest Goodwill sends out for recycling; partners turn things like old cotton shirts into insulation.

Isabel Nissley / WVXU Shoppers get ready to dig through new bins of clothing at Goodwill's Colerain Outlet Store.

MacVeigh says that’s not the case for most of the fashion industry though. While clothes are being made cheaper and faster than ever before, once people are done with them, there’s not enough recycling infrastructure to turn all of that fabric into new clothing. That's creating a global pollution problem where the majority of garments end up in landfills or shipped to low-income countries where they're dumped or burned.

“When we think of textiles and these materials, we have to start figuring out what to do with them next,” MacVeigh said.

Recently, Goodwill started a new approach to reduce waste — it's hosting mending workshops to teach people how to repair their clothes.

It's not the only place. Libraries, neighborhood arts centers and craft guilds put on similar events around the city.

Inside a monthly mending meetup

On a Monday night at a bar in Cincinnati's Northside neighborhood, members of the Crunchy Leaves Sustainability Collaborative are setting out sewing supplies.

Ally Algiers rifles through her light pink, tackle box-looking Caboodle.

“I have my embroidery floss all in the bottom section. I've got a big tub of it,” Algiers said. “On the top section, I've got my snips and scissors and tweezers.”

Every tool serves a purpose for the co-leader of this monthly mending meetup, where she teaches people sewing skills.

Isabel Nissley / WVXU Ally Algiers cuts out old jean pockets for people to practice sewing stitches at Mending Monday. She likes to sew quilts and other items out of secondhand items to redirect them from the landfill in her free time, and started coming to these monthly mending meetups because they aligned with her values.

“There's a technique called Sashiko mending, and it's like all visible. You purposefully make a pretty pattern out of the thread that you're mending with, which has been really cool and fun to learn,” Algiers said. “There's stuff like darning, which is using a lot thinner thread and patching up the hole to make it look like the garment itself. So, there's a lot of different techniques that you can do.”

She cuts out old jean pockets for people to practice on using needles and thread. Algiers estimates she’s taught 20 participants over the past year. She loves sharing her hobby with others, but the goals for the meetup stretch beyond the fabric in front of her.

"I think we need to redirect these things from landfill because there's a lot of waste in the textile world, and it takes, I believe, like 200 years for a garment of clothing to decompose fully,” Algiers said. “Everything that we're wearing and tossing out after a season is staying on the planet with us for a long time.”

A recent resurgence

While people have mended their clothes for centuries, the craft is seeing a resurgence. Natalie Reed coordinates Miami University's fashion program and says Gen Z is driving the trend.

“It's no longer just, ‘Oh, my grandmother sews or my mother sews.’ It is more of younger kids getting excited about sewing,” Reed said. “I love seeing that because I don't recall that that has happened in the past as much."

She says younger generations are thinking more about sustainability when making clothing choices, whether opting to shop secondhand, upcycle fabric into something new, or repair what they already have to keep garments wearable for longer.

"I think it has a lot to do with more of the genuine experience of making something, the craft with your hands. It's very genuine and authentic.” Reed said. “It takes you away from the computer, social media.”

Sewing isn't taught as widely in schools anymore, so she's heard of more people seeking out workshops, private lessons or watching online tutorials to learn.

Wryan Wayne only knew sewing basics before attending her first Crunchy Leaves mending meetup two years ago. She's come back almost every month since to sharpen her skills.

“It's also cool to be with people who don't look at me like I'm crazy when I'm fixing the same junky shirt for the fourth time,” Wayne said.

She adds she's skeptical of what happens with clothing that gets donated to chain thrift stores.

Wayne estimates she’s mended about 20 items, from dish towels to sweaters, each stitch an important step to cutting down textile pollution.

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