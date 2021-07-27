-
Cincinnati punches above its weight when it comes to cities working on making their built environments more ecologically friendly and sustainable, local…
-
It's no secret that road salt is not very sustainable. So, states like Ohio are looking for greener alternatives. It is using so-called "BEET HEET," a…
-
The latest sustainability study from RENTCafé finds Cincinnati leads the Buckeye State when it comes to the number of green apartments. Eco-friendly…
-
For more than 25 years, Cincinnati residents have diverted approximately 350,000 tons of material from landfills, according to Cincinnati’s Office of…
-
The City of Cincinnati is expected to put out a request for proposals next month in what could be the largest solar array by a city on city property. The…
-
Cincinnati sustainability enthusiasts are actively recruiting Downtown building owners to become a part of a new 2030 District. The pitch is: joining…
-
Employees and visitors to Trenton, Ohio's MillerCoors Brewery are hard pressed to find a trash can. The reason? The facility is 99.8 percent…
-
Megan Ayers and Mike Oberst, organizers of this year's Sayler Park Sustains, a free, entertainment and sustainability festival, are in the studio to…
-
Operating for thirty years, Price Hill?'s Imago is an environmental grassroots organization that helps individuals connect to the natural world around…
-
With 50 years of land and habitat management experience, the Cincinnati Nature Center is establishing the Center for Conservation & Stewardship. The…