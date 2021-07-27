-
A new fashion reality TV show is debuting in Cincinnati this summer. The Collective brings together a select group of celebrity designers, including 2019…
Book review: Elaine Diehl reviews the 600+ page retrospective of the fashions designed by Prada, compiled in Prada: Catwalk by author Susannah Frankel.
Fashion designer Tessa Clark is home from New York after competing on season 17 of Project Runway. Clark made it all the way to the final five on the…
The kimono has been around for ages, but that doesn't mean the garb is sartorially stale. That is at least one takeaway from the Cincinnati Art Museum's…
A local fashion designer makes her television debut when season 17 of Project Runway premieres March 14 at 8 p.m. on Bravo. Tessa Clark joins 15 other…
Louisville's Frazier History Museum is currently featuring a retrospective of the Haute Couture style and fashion of Mona Bismarck, a midcentury socialite…
The Cincinnati Art Museum brings high fashion to Mt. Adams with their new exhibit High Style: Twentieth-Century Masterworks from the Brooklyn Museum…
A new exhibit opens Saturday at the Cincinnati Art Museum, celebrating a man who's been called "one of the most visionary American fashion designers of…