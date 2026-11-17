This year has been one of the worst for confirmed cases of measles in decades. The U.S. had officially eliminated measles, but lost that status this month. There are 5,412 confirmed cases as of Nov. 12 around the country, and cases have been confirmed in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana.

“The U.S. is now a country that is endemic of measles, and will take years to resolve that if we can,” said Hamilton County Public Health Medical Director Dr. Stephen Feagins.

Measles is highly contagious. Many think of it as a rash and fever, but it can have lasting medical effects unique to the disease.

“Many of the antibodies that you normally get from prior infections are very much suppressed, if not even significantly suppressed,” Feagins says. “So you're more susceptible to other infections after even recovering from measles.”

Symptoms don’t appear until seven to 14 days after exposure, so you wouldn’t know immediately if you have measles after being exposed. Be on the lookout for the common symptoms: high fever, cough, runny nose, red/watery eyes and rash.

Children are at higher risk. Most report the previous symptoms, as well as white spots in the mouth that make it difficult to swallow. Measles is less common in adults, except those who are pregnant or immunosuppressed. However, with the recent outbreak, Feagins said recommendations for adults may change.

“We may have some different or new recommendations for measles boosters in older adults,” he says. “Don't know that that's going to occur, but there has been discussion already of that.”

While there have been no reported cases in Greater Cincinnati, neighboring regions in the Midwest have seen a spike in diagnosed cases of measles this year.

What to do before the holiday season

In Kentucky, nearly all people with confirmed cases were unvaccinated or had an unknown vaccination status, according to public radio station WKMS.

“The first thing, of course, to do is to make sure you have a measles vaccine,” Feagins said. “That's totally why we've never seen measles, for three decades, is because of the vaccine.”

There are three components to the vaccine: protection against measles, mumps and rubella. If you do not know your current vaccination status, or do not have access to your vaccine records, you have two options: get a blood test or get vaccinated regardless.

“It's not the greatest of tests,” Feagins said about the blood test option. “Fairly expensive and can take several days, if not a week, to come back. What I usually tell people is just go get a measles vaccine and make sure you get your documentation of that.”

To track the number of confirmed cases in your state, and learn more about measles, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

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