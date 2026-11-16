Cincinnati City Council delayed a vote on a proposed water rate increase Monday amid concerns about affordability and transparency.

Council is considering a proposal from Greater Cincinnati Water Works for a 9.5% rate hike each year for the next five years, from 2027 to 2031. The increase would apply only to the water portion of GCWW bills, and the average single-family household would pay about $45 more per year.

Executive Director Andrea Yang says this round of rate increases is necessary to address regulatory mandates from the EPA to replace lead pipes and remove forever chemicals from drinking water in the next few years.

“This is what the cost of clean water is for public health, for public safety, and for economic vitality of our community,” Yang said.

At a Budget and Finance Committee meeting Monday, a handful of residents raised concerns about whether people would be able to afford the increased rates during public comment.

Joshua Emery called the proposal an “untenable” burden on taxpayers and asked council to consider alternative funding sources for the water infrastructure upgrades. Other residents urged council to hold off on voting, saying they felt like they didn’t have the opportunity to weigh in on the proposed rate change.

Several council members echoed concerns about affordability, saying they wanted to explore other revenue options before passing a rate increase.

“We absolutely want our water to be safe and clean and be up to regulatory standards. The question is, who pays and how do we pay for it?” Council member Anna Albi said. “That's what I'm continuing to press on. And I'm pressing on it with ideas and recommendations.”

She suggested passing a one-year rate increase to give council more time to look into other options, like income-based rates.

Other council members discussed getting rid of a discount for bulk users or using money from the railway sale to replace water mains. City Manager Sheryl Long said using railroad sale money for water projects would take away from the city’s road repaving goals.

Long added that if the rate increase does not pass, GCWW would have to scale back its repairs and replacement of water mains.

She said that would result "in more leaks and breaks, disruption to homeowners and travelers as we deal with street repairs, and ultimately negatively impact the trust and reliability our community has in Water Works as a utility.”

What’s next?

Council says it will offer another opportunity for the public to weigh in on the rate increase before it votes, but didn't specify when that would be.

For the proposed rate increase to go into effect Jan. 1, 2027, council would have to vote by mid-December.

Read more:

