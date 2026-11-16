Rodney Hinton Jr. sentenced for murder in deputy's death

A judge has handed down the sentence for a man convicted of killing a Hamilton County Sheriff's Deputy. Judge Jody Leubbers sentenced Rodney Hinton Jr. to 15 years to life in prison.

Hinton was found guilty of murder, felonious assault and reckless homicide for the death of Deputy Larry Henderson. Hinton drove into Henderson in Clifton on May 2, 2025. The incident happened shortly after Hinton watched body camera footage of his son, Ryan Hinton, being shot and killed by Cincinnati Police.

A jury declined to convict him of the most serious charge against him, aggravated murder. Hinton suffers from mental illness. The defense argued Hinton should be found not guilty by reason of insanity.

Defense Attorney Clyde Bennett II asked the court to conduct an investigation into alleged juror misconduct.

"I have evidence to indicate that he did not receive a fair trial because the jurors blatantly and expressly disregarded the law. Why did they expressly disregard the law? We don't know," he said. "That's why you need to examine them to determine why they expressly did not follow the law."

Luebbers ruled the jury instructions were clear, and denied the request.

"We went over the jury instructions, by my count, at least four times," Luebbers said. "The defense has produced no evidence of any external improper information provided to the jury or brought to the jury's attention."

Henderson's wife and daughter spoke during the sentencing.

"To say he was one in a million is an understatement. Larry was Larry, loving, kind, funny, a protector, a listener, a bull in a china shop, a man who gave his life not only to his family, but to his country," Lori Henderson said. "He was the foundation of our family. He was my husband. He was my confidant. My rock. The day he was stolen from us, a part of me died as well."

Hinton's sentence will run consecutively with a previous 18-month sentence from Clermont County for assaulting a police officer.

Bennett has said previously he will appeal.

Read more:

