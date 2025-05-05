Family, attorneys launch independent investigation after Ryan Hinton police shooting death

The family of Ryan Hinton, the 18-year-old a Cincinnati police officer shot May 1 in Price Hill, say they want more information about his death. They've retained attorneys to conduct an independent investigation.

But the family also expressed deep condolences to the family of Hamilton County Sheriff's Deputy Larry Henderson. He was struck by a vehicle allegedly driven by Rodney Hinton, Jr., Ryan's father, on May 2. Attorneys for the Hinton family say the incident happened after Hinton Jr. viewed body camera footage of his son's death.

The younger Hinton was fleeing a car reported stolen in Price Hill May 1 when an officer fired four rounds at him. One hit Hinton in the chest and another in his arm and side. Officers rendered aid, but Hinton died shortly after.

Police say Hinton was armed with a semi-automatic pistol with an extended magazine and that he pointed the gun at an officer shortly before he was shot.

Body camera footage shows Hinton falling as one officer chases him, then getting up and running between two dumpsters. The pursuing officer yells, "Gun! Gun! He's got a gun!" A second officer, the one wearing the body camera, shoots Hinton very shortly after he emerges from between the dumpsters. It's unclear in the footage if Hinton points a weapon.

"We're not here at this point to make any specific allegations, any specific determinations as it relates to that police-involved shooting," Hinton family attorney Michael Wright said at a news conference Monday. "We're here and were retained to investigate that shooting."

Wright said attorneys have requested body camera footage from other responding officers as well as other records of the incident.

Tonya Larkin is Hinton's grandmother. She says the family is deeply upset by his death.

"I can't even express how I feel right now," she said. "I'm angry. And if everything comes out that it's not what it should have been, we need to do something else about change and training."

Hinton's grandfather, Rodney Hinton, Sr., says he's also deeply shaken by his grandson's death. But he also said he is trying to see things from the officer's side.

"I saw, in the video of my grandson, two scared people," he said. "I saw the officer scared, and I saw my grandson scared."

Rodney Hinton, Jr. is being held in Clermont County Jail on aggravated murder charges. He has a bond hearing Tuesday at 9 a.m.

Hinton, Sr. said his family is deeply sorry for the death of Deputy Henderson. He urged the community to stay calm as the facts come out in both cases.

