Hinton is accused of hitting Hamilton County Sheriff's Deputy Larry Henderson with his car, killing him. He was arraigned Tuesday and could face the death penalty.
Rodney Hinton Jr. is being held without bond after allegedly striking and killing a sheriff's deputy with his car days after a Cincinnati Police officer shot and killed Hinton's 18-year-old son during a foot chase.
Hamilton County Prosecutor Connie Pillich announced that Rodney Hinton, Jr. has been indicted on two charges of aggravated murder, a charge of murder, and two charges of felonious assault.
Rodney Hinton Jr. will stay in jail for allegedly driving his car into retired Hamilton County Sheriff's Deputy Larry Henderson. His attorney Clyde Bennett II says he was experiencing extreme mental distress.
Hinton was fleeing a stolen car in Price Hill May 1 when an officer shot and killed him. Police say he was armed. Hinton's family wants more information.
Officials say Rodney Hinton, Jr. struck and killed Hamilton County Sheriff's deputy Larry Henderson with his vehicle in Clifton Friday. His son, Ryan Hinton, was shot and killed by Cincinnati Police while fleeing from a stolen vehicle Thursday.