When will Rodney Hinton Jr.'s trial start?

A Hamilton County judge says Rodney Hinton, Jr. could stand trial as early as November this year or as late as February 2026 on accusations he hit and killed Hamilton County Sheriff's Deputy Larry Henderson with his car.

Hinton was arraigned in Hamilton County Court Tuesday on two aggravated murder charges, an additional murder charge, and two felonious assault charges for the May 2 incident. If convicted, he could face the death penalty.

Hinton has pleaded not guilty to the charges. His attorney Clyde Bennett II has said Hinton has a history of mental health struggles and was under extreme emotional duress the day of Henderson's death. Just hours prior, Cincinnati Police showed Hinton and his family members body camera footage of a CPD officer shooting and killing his son, Ryan Hinton.

Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Jody Luebbers said during the arraignment Tuesday that if Hinton is convicted, a jury must unanimously suggest the death penalty during sentencing for her to consider it. But even then, that doesn't mean Hinton will get the death penalty.

"It is then incumbent on me ... to determine whether death is the appropriate sentence," she said.

Bennett has indicated he'll seek a mental health evaluation to determine whether Hinton is competent to stand trial. In the meantime, he's being held in the Clermont County Jail without bond.

A supporter in Georgia named Antoinette Holloway has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit on Hinton's behalf alleging he faced excessive force and intimidation by law enforcement officers following his arrest. The suit seeks $25 million in damages.

Luebbers said she'll hold another hearing next week to set a date for Hinton's trial. That trial must take place by February of next year unless Hinton requests a speedier proceeding. That could push the trial date up to November this year.

