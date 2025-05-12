People gather outside Hamilton County Courthouse in support of Hinton family

People gathered in front of the Hamilton County Courthouse Monday to show support for Rodney Hinton Jr. and his family.

Hinton is being held without bond at the Clermont County Jail after allegedly striking and killing Deputy Larry Henderson with his car days after a Cincinnati Police officer shot and killed Hinton's 18-year-old son Ryan during a chase on foot.

The Black Panther Movement was one of the groups in front of the courthouse.

“Cincinnati and America have victimized Black people for a long time with police brutality,” said Elder Mmoja Ajabu, senior director of Pan Afrikan Affairs, in a release. “This is critical to understanding local and national empathy for Brother Rodney. Rodney Hinton, Jr. was tired of being tired. We are too!”

The Hinton family has retained attorneys to conduct an independent investigation into the younger Hinton's death.

Cincinnati Black United Front Project Manager Iris Roley was outside the courthouse and says her organization has put forth several recommendations to the city of Cincinnati and the Hamilton County prosecutor to ensure a fair process for the family.

"CBUF urges Hamilton County Prosecutor Connie Pillich to faithfully review all evidence and make charging decisions that are both appropriate and just," Roley said.

CBUF also says it expects an investigation by the Cincinnati Citizens Complaint Authority to proceed concurrently with criminal and internal investigations. It also recommends that the Citizens Complaint Authority retain an independent expert to conduct an additional review of all relevant body cameras and other available footage.

Candace Minor was one of several people passing by who joined the demonstration. She says she stands behind Rodney Hinton Jr.

“It's time for us to take a stance and come together and stand behind our own, just like having the police stand behind their own,” Minor said.

The demonstration took place blocks away from where annual Police Memorial Week ceremonies were happening with Deputy Henderson's death top of mind.

